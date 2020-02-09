delivered

80-year-old Barbara Sharp (r) from Levin is chasing a world rowing record at the 2020 Masters Games in Dunedin.

Everything is possible at any age. Just ask 80-year-old Barbara Sharp, who has just broken some New Zealand indoor rowing records.

Sharp from Levin set the pace for the 2000, 1000, 500 and 300 m women’s records at the 2020 Masters Games in Dunedin.

The lively eighty-year-old was thrilled with her results, but was not sure what all the fuss was about.

“I’m at a loss as to why people think it’s so amazing!” She laughed. “At 2000 meters I was so relieved to have got there. I thought thank God I didn’t have to do it again!”

The 80-year-old record-breaking indoor rower Barbara Sharp was supported by her husband Stewart at the 2020 Masters Games

She started sport five years ago after going to a gym with a friend. For her, it was not only to support her friend, but also to avoid boredom in retirement.

“There is nothing I can do,” she said. “It gets worse as I get older!”

She jokingly got into the rowing machine. “I thought I’ll try … let’s see what I can do,” she said.

What she discovered was that she was pretty good at rowing and the times she met were close to New Zealand records.

In her late seventies, she began to compete first in Whanganui, then in Dunedin – the two cities share the Master Games. In 2018 she was able to set some very fast times; this year she wanted to hit her.

To be successful, she trains about two hours a day. Some days it is on the rowing machine, others run and swim with friends.

All of this is part of their routine, which also includes volunteering in the SPCA Op Shop in Levin.

“I can’t imagine what else I want to do,” she said. “Petanque? No thanks! Inner bowls? I don’t think so!”

However, sometimes it was difficult to get to the Masters games.

She collected donations to get there because her pension could not cover the cost. It was also rejected for a couple of sports grants.

Her husband Stewart also suffered a heart attack in September 2019, which is why she spent a lot of time looking after him.

But she attributes her success to just a few things.

One is a positive attitude and the other is the support of her family – including Stewart, with whom she has been married for 41 years – of her friends and her community.

“Be grateful for what you can do,” she said. “Find something that you like to do that is practice … that’s not a chore. Something that motivates.

“Motivation is really important.”

Their times were 10 minutes, 02.1 seconds for the 2000 m, 4 minutes, 49.4 seconds for the 1000 m, 2 minutes, 11 seconds for the 500 m and 1 minute, 18.4 seconds for the 300 m.

It was only a second away from breaking the 100-meter record and just a few seconds from a world record at 500 meters.

But that just motivates them more.

She’ll be back to break more records and plans to take a trip to the rowers at Lake Karapiro in September to do just that.