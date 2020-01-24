The 7th annual Coastal Virginia Wine Festival starts tomorrow

advertisement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- This weekend, the Coastal Virginia Wine Festival returns for its 7th year! Come celebrate with friends and drink wine from local Virginia wineries this Saturday to Sunday.

You can also enjoy a selection of Virginia brewery beers, specialty food, arts and crafts, a craft beer garden, a grape kick competition and live entertainment.

Organizers said that a new addition this year are distilleries.

A new brewery to participate in the line-up is New Realm Brewery from Virginia Beach.

The event starts on Saturday the 25th from 12 noon to 6 pm. Then on Sundays from 12:00 to 17:00. Admission prices range from $ 25 to $ 55, depending on the day and time you are present.

Click here for more information about what is expected at the festival!

