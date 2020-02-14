Kenneth Matthews

A 78-year-old villager who had been drinking was detained in his home after a suspected attack on a woman.

The Deputy Sheriff of Sumter County was called into the house of Kenneth Eddy Matthews in the village of Sunset Pointe on Thursday evening.

Matthews had “drunk alcohol all night” and was in the computer room of the house, where, according to a detention report, he started yelling at the 77-year-old woman.

A witness said Matthews tried to push the woman out of the computer room and pushed her. The woman lost her balance and tried to grab Matthews, which caused a small scratch on him.

Matthews was arrested on battery charge in a person over 65 years of age. The American, who was born in Long Island, New York, was posted to Sumter County Detention Center, where he was detained without bond.