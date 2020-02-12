LONG BEACH, California – A 73-year-old man who was fatally attacked by a fellow patient at a Long Beach hospital last month was described as a teacher and trainer by his son, who set up a donation site, KTLA reported.

“Our hearts were broken when he left us unexpectedly,” said Ramon Sanchez on the GoFundMe page that was set up after the death of his father Francisco Sanchez-Reyes.

Francisco Sanchez-Reyes (Ramon Sanchez / GoFundMe)

Francisco Sanchez-Reyes was hospitalized overnight at the College Medical Center on Pacific Avenue for a urinary tract infection, his son said on the fundraising page.

Ramon Sanchez said his father was “on guard” and expected to go home on the morning of January 31. The attack occurred later that day.

When police in Long Beach replied, they were told that his roommate was attacking Sanchez-Reyes and that he was suffering severe upper body injuries, the police said.

The victim was taken to the Memorial Medical Center, also in Long Beach, his son said.

He said his sister had given him “terrible” news of the attack.

Ramon Sanchez said a nurse who was looking after his father found that he had “bled to death”. He added that detectives investigating the incident told his family that the roommate had confessed to “beating” his father.

“We still don’t know why this person beat my father up,” wrote Ramon Sanchez on the fundraising page. The police have not published a possible motive for the attack.

The victim had heavy bleeding in the brain and fell into a coma, his son said.

He died on Sunday, the police said.

The attacker, Reginald Daniel Panthier, 37, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack, but officials are working to change his indictment after Sanchez-Reyes died. He was charged with assault with a lethal weapon last week. It is not known what type of weapon Panthier used for the attack.

Sanchez-Reyes’ son said that his father had come to the United States from Mexico to “have more opportunities and a better life” for his children.

“He was the one who taught me about work ethic, respect and being a good person,” said Ramon Sanchez.

