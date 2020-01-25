The 71-year-old woman, who was kidnapped by the serial rapist Joseph McCann from the parking lot in Morrisons, speaks of an ordeal

advertisement

A 71-year-old retiree who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by serial rapist Joseph McCann commented on the attack for the first time.

The older victim was subjected to a terrible four-and-a-half-hour ordeal when McCann pushed into her car when she loaded up after shopping in a Morrisons supermarket in Ramsbottom near Bury.

advertisement

McCann was detained for at least 30 years in December when a jury sentenced him to 37 charges against 11 victims. The youngest was 11 years old.

In conversation with the BBC, his eldest victim explained how McCann had appeared at the passenger window and got into the car before he hit her in the face when she told him to get out.

McCann drove the woman to an industrial attack, where he raped her and threw her cell phone into a bush.

Once she said McCann told her, “I have a knife, I killed someone this morning.”

CCTV issued by McCann’s Metropolitan Police in Watford

(Image: PA)

McCann then lured a 13-year-old girl into the back seat of the car and asked the woman to drive her to the freeway.

The woman told the BBC to June Kelly how she could escape: “I told him we ran out of gas and he said ‘come over to the next service’.

“I was training all the time while driving. How do I get out of this situation?

“I knew I would not escape him and I knew I had to get where many people would be.”

McCann hours before he was arrested last year

(Image: PA)

She finally drove to the Knutsford gas station on the M6, where she ran to a group of people and explained that she and the girl who had also got out of the car had been kidnapped.

McCann took the car keys from her hands and fled into her car.

The police later caught up with McCann after tracking down two other young girls whom he threatened to chop with a machete, and crashed into the car as he drove away on foot.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

When he was found on a tree in Congleton, Cheshire that night, he grinned at an officer: “If you had caught me for the first two, the rest of it wouldn’t have happened.”

The woman who spoke first of his victims told the BBC she wanted to tell her story because “many of the other victims are unable to do so”.

She said, “I’ve had a good life and I won’t let it ruin my life. They are all young women and children they have for the rest of their lives.”

Joseph McCann

(Image: PA)

McCann’s violent killing spree led him to attack eleven victims in Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Watford and London over a two-week period after he was wrongly released from prison.

The same morning he attacked the 71-year-old, he had also forced his way into a woman’s house before tying her up and sexually assaulting her two young children in front of her eyes.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

His oldest victim told the BBC that the probation that had made the mistake of releasing him for the release of two people was “understaffed and morally weak”.

She accused ex-Justice Secretary Chris Grayling of privatizing parts of the probation service, adding, “I think people who make these high-level decisions should be held accountable.”

Mr. Grayling replied that McCann was overseen by public sector employees rather than a private company.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement