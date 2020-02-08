A woman died in Newton Heath after being hit by a car.

At 5.50 p.m. on Friday evening, the police were called to report a collision with a vehicle and a pedestrian on Thorp Road.

A Greater Manchester Police statement said: “Police officers attended and found that a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian was heading towards Oldham Road when it collided with a woman.

“The 64-year-old suffered several serious injuries and, despite all efforts by medics at the crime scene, was unfortunately declared dead.

The scene on Thorp Road

“Your closest relatives have been informed. Special officers are assisting you.

“The driver of the car stopped at the scene.”

Police at the scene of the accident

No arrests were made.

An investigation is ongoing.

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Newton Heath

PC John Harrison-Gough of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman lost her life. Our thoughts are with her family and friends, which is undoubtedly a devastating time for them.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would like to take this opportunity to contact anyone who provides information or video clips from the region with assistance in the investigation to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 and 2310 07/02/20.

Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers – can call anonymously at 0800 555 111.