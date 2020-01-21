The 6-year-old girl from New Jersey saves the family from the devastating house fire

advertisement

AVENEL, New Jersey – A 6-year-old girl took action and helped save the lives of her family members after a fire broke out in her New Jersey home early Sunday morning.

The Avenel fire department said Madalyn Karlbon, daughter of the volunteer firefighter and ex-Avenel fire chief Jimmy Karlbon, woke up to the sound of an activated smoke alarm, saw the smoke, and immediately ran to wake her father and put him on the To draw attention to fire.

“I remember my daughter yelling, ‘Dad, the house is on fire, the house is on fire,'” said Jimmy Karlbon. “I didn’t hear the smoke alarms. I didn’t hear anything. I just heard the house was on fire.”

The smoke alarm went out at their home shortly after 2 a.m.

Madalyn was the only one in the whole family who woke up and said the pounding sound of the fire alarm and the smoke in her eyes and throat woke her up.

“I tried to wake mom up,” said the young girl. “And then I called Papa’s name and Papa woke up Hunter and Mama.”

Jimmy remembered the experience when he first heard his daughter screaming in the fire.

“When she screamed, I remember waking up and already being full of smoke,” he said. “Couldn’t even see where Madalyn was at all. I grabbed Hunter. Madalyn was on the stairs. I grabbed Madalyn, put her on the porch. I said, ‘Stay here, where’s mom?’ Mom is on the couch. ‘”

Jimmy, his wife, Madalyn, and 2-year-old Hunter all made it safely out of the house, the firefighters said, but they’ve lost almost all of their belongings inside.

The house was considered uninhabitable and the Carlbons were temporarily moved to a hotel while the necessary procedures were completed.

“Without hesitation, she took action and ultimately saved her family’s life by remembering everything she learned during the Fire Protection Week and the great knowledge that her father and fellow fire fighters brought to her.” Avenel Firefighters said in a Facebook post.

Not only did Madalyn save the lives of her mother, father, and little brother, but also that the firefighters came to her home so quickly because of their quick response that they weren’t completely lost.

“Madalyn, it goes without saying how smart and intelligent you are from a girl,” continued the Facebook post. “This morning you proved it !! You recognized the danger immediately and were able to help get everyone out of the house before the fire got worse. To say that we all here in the Avenel fire department are so proud of you is an understatement. “

If you want to donate money to help the family buy groceries, clothing, and essential daily toiletries, checks can be made to:

THE AVENEL FIRE COMPANY COMMUNITY FUND

346 Avenel St.

Avenel, NJ 07001

