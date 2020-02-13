From Notting Hill to Manhattan, Valentine’s Day stands next to Halloween and Christmas as the epitome of cinema and filters through young teenagers in the drive-in cinemas of the 1950s in America to the spotty tweens of the contemporary multiplex. The date night of the film in the back row has long been a staple.

However, in the age of Netflix, Amazon, and several on-demand streaming services, choosing a movie has become much easier – especially if you don’t want to spend the money on cinema releases on Valentine’s Day weekend. Luckily, your choice was made easier because the only major release on February 14 is “Sonic the Hedgehog”, enough to divorce any couple with immediate effect.

Don’t be fooled, but choosing a film can be dangerous work. A love story with too much fire, passion and emotional weight could throw some unwanted questions in your direction. Here are five anti-valentine films that could wipe out your libido …

Marriage story, 2019

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach’s Oscar-nominated marriage story may be fantastic, but it’s an emotional leech of a two-hour epic.

The marriage story that records the rise and explosive fall of two passionate lovers is only recommended if you are in an extremely stable marriage, and even then it is a questionable choice. If you are thinking about getting married, don’t look at Marriage Story as this can destroy your ambitions for marriage forever. However, this could also lead to a newly discovered love for Adam Driver.

We have to talk about Kevin, 2011

Directed by Lynne Ramsay

So you’re thinking about having children, trying to convince your partner that this is a good idea, and then making the mistake of seeing how we have to talk about Kevin.

Lynne Ramsay’s adaptation of Lionel Shriver’s novel of the same name is a psychologically distorted affair that follows the story of Eva, played by Tilda Swinton, whose relationship with her peculiar son Kevin reaches alarming heights.

This film plays with fears of paranoia and is the nightmare of every new parent. It manifests itself in an excellent, if thoroughly disruptive 110-minute package.

Like Crazy, 2011

Directed by Drake Doremus

Drake Doremus’ surprisingly touching film Like Crazy from 2011 with Felicity Jones and the late Anton Yelchin is a touching study of young, fleeting love and a terrible film to watch when you have a long-distance relationship.

Jones, a British student studying in America, surpasses her visa after falling in love with her American counterpart Yelchin, and spends the rest of her days trying to pass ships at night while trying to revive her love. Like crazy wrenches on your heart that compel you to sympathize and feel nostalgia for a romance you have never lived. Occur cautiously.

Antichrist, 2009

Directed by Lars von Trier

There are romance films that are hard only because of the emotional agony, but there are films like Antichrist that are very similar to Salo: or the 100 days of Sodum are so notoriously outrageous that it would be too ruthless to see them at night ,

Lars Von Trier’s horror of 2009 stalks a grieving couple into a forest hut, where their tormented thoughts and broken hearts unfold a whirlwind of agony. Antichrist bleeds erotic aggressions and is the figurehead of anti-Valentine’s Day cinema, although it says “Drama / Horror” in the IMDB, don’t believe it.

There is no trace of romance.

Happiness, 1998

Directed by Todd Solondz

Happiness is either the most misleading or the most daunting realistic film title, depending on your outlook on life. Todd Solondz’s cult masterpiece connects the lives of several hopeless people in their search for individual happiness, however desperate or depraved these ambitions may be.

A psychiatrist who lives the American suburb dreams festered dark pedophile thoughts, while a dead room, played excellently by Phillip Seymour Hoffman, longed for excellently, longed for companionship. Pitch-black in his humor, Happiness explores love, individuality, paranoia and everyday fear in the most honest and coincidentally unpleasant way.

This is neither an appointment nor a family visit.

