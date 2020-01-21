The 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of raping a 16-year-old girl in Rochdale - the day after another man arrested by police officers was released

advertisement

A man was arrested on suspicion of raping a 16-year-old girl in Rochdale – the day after another man detained by the police was released.

As in the M.E.N. The teenager, who was wearing a school uniform, was attacked and raped last Wednesday evening in Wardle.

She was walking down an alley near Birch Road at around 5 p.m. when a man pushed her to the ground and raped her.

A 57-year-old man who had previously been arrested in connection with the investigation was released without further action against him.

Police have now announced that a 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of rape.

He remained in custody, the police said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the Greater Manchester police said in a statement.

Superintendent Richard Hunt said: “We will continue to provide professional support to the victim and their family after their incredibly traumatic ordeal, and our thoughts will stay with them.

“Our investigation continues to evolve rapidly as we have a dedicated team of detectives working around the clock to identify the man responsible for this terrible attack.

“While we have a man in custody this morning, our investigations are ongoing and we will continue to ask anyone who has suspected something suspicious or who has any information to contact us.”

He added last week: “This serious insult is hideous and will not be tolerated.”

A mobile police unit is stationed on the property and police patrols are being reinforced across the region.

Call the police on 0161 856 4646 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

