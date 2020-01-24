The 4-year-old boy from Indiana shot while dying with his father

advertisement

MONROE Co., Ind. (WXIN) – Police say a 4-year-old boy in Indiana died Thursday after an apparent accidental shooting earlier this week.

The incident occurred on January 19 in the 1200 block of East Zinnia Drive in Bloomington. A preliminary investigation by detectives revealed that a 36-year-old man with a hidden gun on his back was playing on a bed with his 4-year-old son.

While the two were playing, the gun fell and a shot was fired which, according to police, hit both the father and the 4-year-old.

The child was seriously injured and was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital before being flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. He was identified as Tripp Shaw.

The father was expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

The case is still under investigation and no costs have been charged.

