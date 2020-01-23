The $ 38,000 state house becomes a do-it-yourself project for the Hawera woman

advertisement

A moldy state house that the government sold for $ 38,000 because of major damage has become a sought after foot for a woman.

A house on A’Court Street, Hawera, was the cheapest sale of state property in the country in the past financial year, according to information provided under the Official Information Act.

advertisement

Kāinga Ora decided to sell the 120 square meter house because it was “uneconomical to clean up,” said Deputy Director of Construction and Innovation, Patrick Dougherty.

But Bronwyn McGarvey is now the proud owner of the three-bedroom brick and tile house, which she calls “both a blessing and a curse.”

READ MORE:

* Kāinga Ora borrows large, raises debt ceiling

* ‘Fear and frustration’ of councils about the flood of reforms

* $ 1.5 million spent on state housing maintenance in Taranaki

Delivered

McGarvey said the house was a mixed blessing, but she feels that she now has more security to own her own.

McGarvey bought the house outright in June 2018, usually using funds from a family inheritance.

Because of the state, she was not allowed to step inside before buying.

When she came in, she saw that it was in a “horrible state.”

“All we could see earlier was what we could see through the windows, and we thought,” oh it’s not so bad, “she said.

“Then we came in and all the mold on the walls was below the level of the windows.”

Delivered

Many of the windows were smashed in when McGarvey bought the building in 2018.

Rain fell through holes in the roof, many of the windows were smashed, while all doors, handles, and taps were stolen.

The house was littered with mold and requires that all jibbing be torn off, McGarvey said.

McGarvey currently spends part of her time in a house in Housing New Zealand in Stratford while working on improving A’Court street ownership.

The agency knows about the arrangement, she said.

Because she has sickness benefits, she finds it difficult to bring her purchased house to a better standard.

But she is surprised how much she has already learned by doing it herself.

“I repaired about nine of the windows, I become an expert in glass and window frames.

“I had a friend of mine climb on the roof to seal all the cracks in the tiles, turn off the tap and attach the seals to the pipes that were blown up.”

Delivered

The house was littered with mold, McGarvey said.

McGarvey gets a board from her roommate, but admits that it was stressful to try to pay for advice, tools and maintenance with a low income.

But she now has a place that is all hers.

“This was probably the only way to get a foot in the door.

“I finally have certainty, I finally have a place that is mine where no one can kick me out.

“The rent that people charge nowadays is crazy, the rates here I pay $ 50 a week, and that’s it.”

She would like to get a loan to finish the house and make it “amazing”, McGarvey said.

Delivered

McGarvey was not allowed to enter the house before the purchase and saw that it was in a “horrible state” when she entered.

Meanwhile, she saves on food – In the McGarvey garden she has a small vegetable garden and a goat that delivers milk and cheese, as well as a chicken that produces an egg every day.

After the walls have been improved, McGarvey wants to build a shed and chicken coop for the chicken and one day to put himself in a bubble bath.

“That is my dream.”

Harcourts Hawera agent Simon Bendall has sold the house.

There was a good reason for the $ 38,000 price tag, he said.

Delivered

McGarvey admits that there has been a lot of stress when renovating the house.

It had been a house contaminated with meth and subjected to testing – there were no internal wall coverings and hardly any windows, he said.

Nevertheless, the place received a number of offers. There is hunger in the market for every type of house, he said.

“Why would you differentiate about whether it was a former state house or not, I firmly believe that everyone must have a home.”

Delivered

McGarvey has placed cardboard while saving to repair internal walls.

A’Court Street has previously made headlines for a house near McGarvey’s. It was for sale for $ 40,000, but it was located next to the Black Power path.

That house had since been burned down by an electrical outage, Bendall said.

Bendall is familiar with the A’Court street that has sold other properties on it.

“I was an agent in England for 26 years and I don’t think this is a bad area at all.

“There are hardly any problems on the street.”

Delivered

She replaced about nine windows herself, she said.

From what he heard the Black Power pad was actually “taken care of the residents and looking for the street”.

It’s probably one of the safer streets I know, despite its reputation, Bendall said.

Other information from Kāinga Ora showed that the most expensive sale of state-owned homes was a two-bedroom home in Anzac Street, Takapuna, which was sold for $ 1,760,000.

Dougherty said that Kāinga Ora had no adjacent properties of the house, so it was considered a limited development potential.

The funds obtained through the sale were reinvested in further social housing, he said.

The government sold 57 state houses in the 2018-2019 financial year, compared to 70 sales in the previous financial year.

CHRIS MCKEEN / MATERIAL

Takapuna, a house on Anzac Street 53, sold the highest state property in the past financial year, with $ 1,760,000.

advertisement