The 3-year-old is killed when the car drives back and hits her in the driveway, the sheriff says

A 3-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of her home in the Cypress area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Saturday morning.

The sheriff tweeted shortly before 11 a.m. that MPs had responded to a crash in the 18300 block of East Laura Shore.

Preliminary information was that a resident left the driveway and hit the child.

However, the sheriff later announced that a parent who had just arrived at home unloaded the car and accidentally left the vehicle idling.

The car then rolled back and hit the 3 year old.

She died in the hospital.

Heartbreaking update: The child was declared dead in the hospital. It appears that one parent came home, started to unload the car, accidentally left the vehicle in neutral. Vehicle rolled back striking 3-year-old daughter. Our prayers go to this family. #HouNews https://t.co/tbsvY28AtY

– Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 25, 2020

