The 3-year-old boy becomes the youngest member of the high-IQ society Mensa UK

advertisement

CAYTHORPE, England – A 3-year-old Malaysian boy living in the UK is the youngest member of Mensa UK, the largest and oldest international high-IQ society in the world.

Muhammad Haryz Nadzim was invited to the cafeteria after meeting with a psychologist and earning 142 points on the Stanford Binet IQ test. He was 99.7 percentile, his mother Nur Anira Asyikin told CNN.

“Well done, Haryz, on his invitation to the canteen,” said John Stevenage, managing director of the British canteen, in a statement to CNN. “He is obviously a very smart young man and we are happy to welcome him to the canteen.”

advertisement

According to their website, to become a member of the British Mensa, a person must “prove an IQ in the top two percent of the population”.

The monitored canteen IQ test is designed for children and adults over 10.5 years of age. Children under the age of 10 must be examined by an educational psychologist to determine their IQ value.

Along with his rating by a psychologist, Haryz’s Stanford-Binet score played a major role in his acceptance of the British canteen, referee spokesman Charles Brown told CNN. The test consists of a combination of math, reading, memorizing, and reasoning.

Just your typical 3 year old

Haryz’s mother, an engineer living in Durham, England, says her family knew that he was special even before the dining hall. In Kumon, the math and reading program after school, he was included in the honorary list for advanced students in both subjects last September. Although she calls him her “mini brain box”, the little genius is a normal child by all other standards.

“He is a typical three year old,” said Asyikin. “He really loves painting and reading books, really everything about art and craft. He loves to play with Legos and Play-Doh. “

And if he doesn’t paint or build, Haryz likes to sing.

“We are so proud and happy for Haryz,” Asyikin told CNN. “Not only is he a good academic, he is like other children who like to play and grow up. We know that he will give back so much to society in the future.”

,

advertisement