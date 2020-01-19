The 28-year-old Jewish lives on visiting every country in the world - World News

advertisement

In 2012, Drew Goldberg spent part of his junior year abroad in Prague. It was only his second time leaving the United States – the other time it was for Birthright, the free Israel trip for Jewish young adults.

The trip to the Czech capital has literally changed life. Goldberg spent the next five months aligning his studies with travel and visiting more than 20 countries. After that he was addicted.

Now he is approaching a destination inspired by the Prague trip – a visit to each of the 193 countries recognized by the United Nations. The 28-year-old will have made it in a few months.

He managed to make trips his job.

Goldberg, known online as Drew Binsky, publishes videos of his travel adventures daily and earns $ 5,000 to $ 30,000 a month through advertising and sponsorship.

His videos show what it’s like to live in North Korea, discuss races in South Africa and speak to Syrians who have fled their homes because of the war. Goldberg has 4 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

It also holds two Guinness World Records – for visiting most UNESCO sites in 24 hours (12) and for the fastest time to pack a suitcase (35.59 seconds).

“I haven’t stayed in one place for more than eight weeks in eight years,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in a video interview from Manila, where he shares an apartment with his Philippines-born girlfriend Deanna.

This spring, Goldberg begins the final leg of his eight-year journey to the five countries he has not yet traveled to: Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Jamaica and Palau. He will bring a film team with him and hopes to be able to make a documentary about the visit.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “I’ve been working with this goal for eight years.”

Goldberg grew up in a Jewish family in Scottsdale, Arizona. He visited Chai Temple, a reform community where he had his bar mitzvah.

After graduating in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Goldberg began working as an English teacher in South Korea. He created a travel blog to document his experiences traveling through Asia over the next 18 months.

Goldberg places great value on visiting Jewish communities in the countries he visits, and he says that traveling has helped him connect with his Jewish identity. He has visited Jewish communities in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Ethiopia and the Philippines.

“I feel more connected to religion from a global perspective because I really went into the homes of Jews around the world,” he said.

Although he says he was well received as a Jewish person, it helps that he publishes his nickname under the Binsky name, which is less obviously Jewish than Goldberg.

“I don’t think having an alter ego is the worst thing in the world, especially when I travel to countries like Syria and Libya,” he said. “It is not the best to represent Goldberg.”

Goldberg says he likes to teach people about Judaism in areas of the world where there are few Jews.

“In general, I think I am in a very good position to promote Judaism among Muslims and people who are not familiar with religion,” he said.

Goldberg generally feels safe when traveling and says he hasn’t been worried about visiting North Korea since he was on an organized tour. Still, there were some scary moments, such as falling asleep in the bombing raids just a few miles from his Libyan hotel, and the lack of an explosion in Yemen that only lasted an hour. On a recent trip to Syria, he had to lie that he had visited Israel to enter the country.

“I had to hide all of my videos about Israel on my website,” he said.

Goldberg says that he will not stop traveling once he has reached his destination, but will shift his focus to longer-form content and post less frequently. He also hopes for a travel show like Anthony Bourdain, the personality that Goldberg sees as an idol.

“It’s so cool to take people with you and inspire them and bring them closer to the world,” he said. “And I’m happier when I do that than when I experience it myself.”

