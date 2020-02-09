updated

2:21 p.m. CST, Sunday, February 9, 2020

Photo: US Naval Academy on Facebook

The 21-year-old Duke Carillo from Flower Mound, Texas, died on Saturday of a readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The 21-year-old from Texas dies during the Naval Academy readiness test

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – A Navy midshipman died on Saturday while taking a physical aptitude test at the US Naval Academy.

The academy identified Midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas. Officials said in a press release that Carillo had collapsed during the 1.5 mile portion of the Navy’s biannual physical readiness test.

He is survived by his parents Gerald and Jennifer and his brothers Dylan and Jake, who are both midshipmen of the Naval Academy. Dylan is an adolescent or second child in the 2022 class and Jake is a plebe or newbie in the 2023 class. (Photo courtesy of the Carrillo family) pic.twitter.com/R6igfoXL7L

– U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy), February 9, 2020

Officials said first-aiders had attempted extensive resuscitation, then Carrillo was taken to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Saturday.

The academy said circumstances surrounding the cause of death are being reviewed.

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent of the Naval Academy, described Carrillo’s death as a “sudden and tragic loss”.

“Our deepest condolences and condolences go to the entire Carrillo family and our expanded Naval Academy family in this extremely difficult time,” said Buck.

Officials said Carrillo and his twin brother Dylan reported to Annapolis in June 2018 after spending a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island.

Duke Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and had earned a 4.0 in the last semester. He was a member of the 24th Company, an intramural athlete, and a member of the Naval Academy Flight Training Squadron. Navy academy officials said he aspired to be a naval aviator.

His brothers Dylan and Jake are both midshipmen of the Naval Academy.

