The 1975 front man, Matty Healy, has publicly agreed to only play festivals with a balanced gender balance.

When the recent Reading and Leeds Festival announcements began to resonate on social media, when much of the nation was excited about the prospect of Rage Against The Machine and Stormzy, the question arose: where are the women?

The line-up was weighted immensely and filled with festivals such as Primavera Sound and Iceland Airwaves, which undertake to book gender-balanced line-ups (line-ups in which at least 50% of the booked artists are not exclusively men) % of acts with women at Reading & Leeds feel weak at best.

Tired of being out of attendance, Guardian writer Laura Snapes decided to call the festival with her headliner, and dedicated activists Rage Aginst The Machine through her Twitter account.

This raised some questions about their values ​​as activists for equality, a line that initially fascinated lead singer Healy. The journalist then suggests that Healy add a clause to his driver that “you only play festivals that have X% (ideally 50%!) Acts that include women and non-binary performers.”

It was all the conviction that Healy needed when he answered positively and said, “Take that when I sign this contract.” Later he said it was time to “not chat”.

By signing this contract, I’ve already agreed to some festivals that may not adhere to it, and I would never let fans who already have tickets go down. But from now on I will and I think that’s how male artists can be true allies ❤️ https://t.co/1eaZG2hEze

The 1975 front man wrote on Twitter: “I have already agreed to some festivals that may not adhere to this condition and I would never abandon fans who already have tickets.” How male artists can be true allies. ”

He went on to admit that his agents would have “kittens” for his new promise, but insisted that “time is up” for festivals that are not actively seeking to support women. In conclusion: “The point is that Reading and Leeds with more women are frankly the best festival in the world.”

“Let’s not judge people and give the benefit of the doubt that people will start listening. I can feel the change!”

