The 17 best chocolate bars of all time that you can no longer buy - ranked

Earlier this month, we released the news that Cadbury has decided to get one of its most famous chocolate bars back in circulation – Old Jamaica’s rum and raisin.

People across the UK were happy to hear the news as they felt a little nostalgic next to a cup.

With this in mind, we thought it would be a good idea to rate all the best chocolate bars that are no longer with us.

You may not agree with the ranking (that’s probably a given), and if so, we’d love to hear what chocolates you’d see above and below.

Here is our official ranking …

1. Dreams

The creme de la creme of chocolate bars. Tastes exactly as it is said – LIKE AN ABSOLUTE DREAM. If a bar of chocolate has to come back, it is this.

2. Marble

Can’t decide what type of chocolate you want? No problem. At least it would not be so if there were still marble bars. Not to mention the fact that it also tasted like hazelnut praline.

Nowadays we are forced to endure the #FirstWorld problem, to choose between milk and white chocolate, and to be honest, I am not there to help.

3. Mars joy

I am still offended that these products have been discontinued and I would like to permanently replace the original Mars bars with them. Does anyone really go to the Mars bar first when they are given a box of celebrations? Replace it with Mini Mars Delight Bars and I can guarantee the result will be different.

4. Spira

They love this – so much that you signed a petition to bring the Spira Bar back.

That said, it definitely deserved its fourth place position.

5. Fuse

Like a picnic bar, but better. Safety bars were taken out of production in 2006 when sales decreased, but when they returned I felt sales would be booming.

6. White Chocolate Maltese

Normal Maltese are nice, but does “nice” really cut the mustard? Spoiler: don’t, and they have to come back sharply. These little fun balls, which are undeniably superior to their colleagues in milk chocolate, were a real taste sensation.

7. Mix

Four words: PARTY IN YOUR MOUTH.

Christmas will never be the same again.

8. White terry chocolate orange

NO EXPLANATION REQUIRED.

9. Tasters

Like Maltese, but instead of being filled with a malty biscuit, it was just solid chocolate. They were made to share, but let’s face it, would you really want to give your friends something when they return? I know I wouldn’t …

10. Wonka bars

This could be a surprising addition to the list, but can you really argue with Mr. Wonka’s genius? Okay, they were a novelty, but other than that, they were pretty tasty too.

11. Snowflake

For me, the flake is at best a very average chocolate. It’s just really crumbly milk that you can’t eat in bed because you’re afraid it will melt everywhere. However, the flake snow was a completely different fish kettle (or chocolate, of course).

12. Snapshots

This was the ultimate combination of two of life’s most upscale snacks – chocolate AND chips – and what a treat they were. The only problem was that after opening a pack it could be difficult to know where to stop. Maybe we’re better off without them …

13. Taz

To be fair if Freddo bars have anything to offer, you’d probably have to take out a small mortgage to afford one of these bad guys in 2020, but it would be worth it. Who wouldn’t want to eat a bad piece of chocolate with a caramel filling?

14. Wispa Mint

The combination of mint and chocolate is undefeated and I won’t have a bad word about it. It would be great to see this comeback.

15. Toffo

If you are looking for something to chew that lasts a long time, toffos are the perfect choice. I’m not sure how many people will die to see this return, but they definitely deserve a place on the list because they can do a whole lesson.

16. Echo

“Beautiful” is the only word I have for the echo. Pretty average and a good piece of chocolate in the closet, but nothing out of the ordinary.

17. Cadburys TimeOut

In the words of the SEO editor of MEN: “Too much wafer”. A solid lunch box, but nothing to write home about. If you get so upset that they face the ax, buy the wafer version that replaced them.

