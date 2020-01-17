The 16-year-old Sagittarius from Bellaire High School is said to remain in custody

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The Bellaire High School student accused of manslaughter of a classmate’s death will remain in custody for the time being, a judge has ruled.

The 16-year-old was brought to court in a handcuffed hearing on Friday morning. His mother was in the courtroom and burst into tears when the teenager was led into the room.

Defense lawyers said the boy should be released from his mother and claimed that he was being supervised and had never been in trouble in the past. The prosecutor replied that the teenager could pose a danger to himself or others.

The judge agreed and the teenager will remain in juvenile detention for the time being.

Eyewitness News learned that there may have been an incident involving another student from Bellaire High School prior to filming. Prosecutors want to know more about this incident.

Another hearing on the detention of the teenager is scheduled for two weeks. He will also undergo a mental health check.

Youth cases are not public.

The prosecutor believes that the boy, who is accused of shooting 19-year-old senior Cesar Cortes, did not want to harm his friend.

Sources report to ABC13 that the shootout was unintentional and the suspect demonstrated the weapon.

According to sources with knowledge of the case, three students went to a Bellaire High School camp on Tuesday afternoon because the accused gunman wanted to show his gun to the other two teenagers.

A teenager then left the camp. Then he heard a shot.

Sources say the 16-year-old suspect carried Cortes out of the storage room before running away.

The Bellaire police are still investigating the shots. Investigators said earlier this week that the weapon had not been found.

The 16-year-old suspect was questioned for a few hours after his arrest, but declined to comment on what happened, the authorities said.

Harris’s attorney general, Kim Ogg, explained why a homicide charge was brought up during a press conference on Wednesday.

“The reason the complaint was filed for manslaughter, not murder, is that the act the youth committed was not intentional at the time, but was ruthless. The people knew each other.”

Ogg continued: “So this is not an accident, because it is an intended act to pull a trigger on a weapon, whether you know whether it is loaded or not, but it has, based on the evidence we have at the moment have not intended to do so kill his friend but he did. “

In a press conference, Bellaire Police Lt. Greg Bartlett said the weapon was a semi-automatic pistol with 32 calibers.

Bartlett said the suspect had brought the gun to school that morning. Investigators believe that several students saw the suspect with the gun before the shootout took place.

“When you see something, say something,” said Bartlett. “Unfortunately, children tend to be a little tense to protect other students.”

According to the authorities, there were approximately six other students in the room at the time of the shooting.

Police say the alleged gunman and a friend were hiding behind a supermarket before the arrests.

