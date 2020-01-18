The 16-year-old Sagittarius from Bellaire High School is said to remain in custody

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A devastating week for the Bellaire High School community came to an end on Friday, but not before several major shootout developments in which senior Cesar Cortes died.

On Friday morning, a judge ruled that the Bellaire High School student, who was charged with manslaughter of Cortes’ death, will remain in detention for the time being.

The 16-year-old suspect was brought to court in a handcuffed hearing on Friday morning. His mother was in the courtroom and burst into tears when the teenager was led into the room.

Defense lawyers said the boy should be released from his mother and claimed that he was being supervised and had never been in trouble in the past. The prosecutor replied that the teenager could pose a danger to himself or others.

The judge agreed and the teenager will remain in juvenile detention for the time being.

Eyewitness News learned that there may have been an incident involving another student from Bellaire High School prior to filming. Prosecutors want to know more about this incident.

When the teenager’s mother left the courtroom, tears ran down her face.

On Friday afternoon, friends and supporters of Cortes gathered for two events to call for changes.

Shortly after school, at least one hundred students sang “Justice for Cesar” while holding homemade signs in a school yard. The rally was organized by the Bellaire High School chapter of Students Demand Action, a group of weapon security activists.

“We have decided that it is important to have a chapter on student action demand here,” said Izzy Richards, founder of the group. “We are at risk as students and we are at risk as people who are interested in the politics of this situation and tackle them on a larger scale.”

After the school rally, the students drove to HISD headquarters on the north side of Houston to sit still. Several Moms Demand Action Houston members were also present.

There were tears, songs and, above all, a message to the HISD administrators that the students hope they will hear.

“We need a lot of help, we need the adults in the room to support us,” said Richards.

Several students have told ABC13 that they feel that administrators do not listen to the needs of school leaders and students at school level.

Interim superintendent Grenita Lathan has refused to answer any questions since filming. On Friday, Lathan only spoke to the media at an MLK speech contest if no questions were asked about Bellaire High School.

“I didn’t know Cesar, but I’m here today (at the rally) because that’s not fair,” said student Bianny Perez. “It is not the first time that something has happened at Bellaire HS and they have done nothing about it. And something needs to be done.”

