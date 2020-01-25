The 16-year-old begins with the petition to postpone Super Bowls to Saturdays

advertisement

Every year, NFL fans announce that Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday. A fan actually tries to make this happen, albeit in a different way. A 16-year-old has created a petition to move the Super Bowl to a Saturday.

According to CNN, a New York teenager named Frankie Ruggeri wants to change that because football fans have to stay up late on Sunday to watch the game. He believes that this late night makes it difficult to prepare for school the next day.

“Why not have a child say, ‘How about the Saturday Super Bowl?'” Ruggeri told CNN. He said the idea for his petition came up during the playoffs. He went on to create the petition on Change.org with the ultimate goal of having Super Bowl LV on a Saturday.

Ruggeri created an original target of 50,000 signatures. As of Saturday afternoon, the petition has 44,977. As the teenager explained, moving the Super Bowl to an earlier day in the NFL would offer more viewers and the potential for more tourists heading for the big game.

According to The Workforce Institute, a 2019 poll found that more than 17 million U.S. employees may miss work the day after the Super Bowl. Going to the office after a big game and all the goodies that are consumed during the game is not easy for some. There are even some soccer fans who use a day off to not go to work after the Super Bowl.

One reason for the Super Bowl on a Sunday is that the NFL games are no longer permitted by the Sports Broadcasting Act. Congress passed this law in 1961, which banned the broadcasting of professional football matches on Fridays and Saturdays during the college and university season.

The NFL has shown a tendency to broadcast certain games on Saturdays, especially during the holiday season. There’s a pause between the college season and college football playoffs, and the NFL fills that gap with two or three Saturday games in late December.

Ruggeri doesn’t know if his petition will ultimately make a difference in future Super Bowls, but he’s overwhelmed by the response. He told CNN, “It’s like the Rams pretty much won the Super Bowl.”

(Photo credit: Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images)

