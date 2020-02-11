Mike Shinoda’s influence on the modern music world is undeniable. It is his own passion for fresh sounds that has proven to be the key to keeping him up to date, as evidenced by his own work in Fort Minor and his more recent solo material Post Traumatic. Mike is a man who knows his way around, with a taste in music that is as broad and versatile as it is unique.

Don’t you believe us Check out this exclusive playlist the man put together for Kerrang himself! Reader. It’s a glimpse of what the man who is responsible for so much of your favorite music is looking for when he leans back and gets inspiration. You may even discover a new artist you love.

Enjoy…

Ratboy – Chip On My Shoulder (Unknown internationally, 2019)

“I think Ratboy’s album INTERNATIONALLY UNKNOWN (aspiring Chelmsford punk rapper) is consistently great. Chip On My Shoulder happens to be one of my favorite songs from this record. I think he has a great style, both aesthetically and vocally. It also provides a lot of variety from track to track, making it difficult to choose just one. Still, I think this is a good place to start! “

Des Rocs – Let me live / Let me die (Let The Vultures In, 2018)

“Why did I choose Des Rocs? I don’t know much about him. I assume that it is him! I caught this track somewhere on a playlist and the energy from it just hit me! ”

K.Flay – Everyone I Know (Life as a Dog, 2014)

“This is an old (Illinois singer-songwriter) K.Flay song from 2014. It is the first track of her that really interested me. I just found songwriting so classic: the way she shapes her words, the way she brings ideas together in the songs is great. I like their aesthetics. I like her as a person. I like what it represents. ”

Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock (Siamese Dream, 1993)

“Cherub Rock is a classic – one of my favorite Pumpkins tracks. It’s a song full of raging guitars and (smashing) drums, but it sounds soft and almost relaxing. The way it is assembled is unique. I find it super exciting that they are working on new music together again. For me, the sonic combination of Jimmy, James and Billy Smashing Pumpkins. I haven’t had a chance to see them since they returned. Well, except online … “

FIDLAR – Can’t See You (Almost Free, 2019)

“I really like this album. It’s funny that it’s called “Almost Free” because what I noticed when I first heard it was the loose feeling of chaos. The song writing by these guys is crazy – which is great – but beyond that, FIDLAR sounds so carefree and free. It feels like the band is falling apart musically every minute. At the same time, the record is really masterfully recorded. ”

Grandchildren – sorry (sorry, 2019)

“I like a lot of grandchildren’s songs. He’s great. His things are great. If you haven’t heard the rest of his catalog, you should listen to it again. I followed him on Instagram and found that we weren’t are too far apart. We met, went out for lunch and were able to chat and hang out. We really understood each other! He is a great example of the coming generation of artists. “

Grimes / HANA – We value power (We Appreciate Power, 2018)

“It’s such a great song! When I first heard (Vancouver Songstress) Grimes, I only thought of Björk. She is just this unknown artist – and when I say artist I don’t mean a musician. I mean artists. I only checked out HANA after listening to this song, but it’s also so interesting. I don’t think any of them are interested in matching the genre or style. Ever. Through their releases, they have shown that everything they think is cool is what they will bring out. ”

Anger Against the Machine – Know Your Enemy (Anger Against the Machine, 1991)

“I listened to the first two Rage albums a lot again. I only come back to hearing these songs for the first time. They are legendary. They were the first group that sounded like a rock band in which the singer actually rapped I loved his One Day As A Lion stuff, but even then (Zach de la Rocha) would have decided to release a pure rap record, I think I would have bought it and been there. It didn’t have to be with the band his. ”

The glorious sons – S.O.S. (Sawed-off Shotgun) (Young Beauties And Fools, 2017)

“I don’t know why I love this song (by the hard rockers The Glorious Sons from Ontario). I just love it. It is a song that I want to sing with. Part of what I love is the feeling of hopelessness that modern times manages to capture. There is humor behind it, but there is also a feeling of despair behind it. I love this contrast! ”

Gallows – Black Eyes (Gray Britain, 2009)

“I came to the album late – years after it came out – but it’s so great. What would you call it? Hardcore? Punk? Hardcore Punk?! I’m going through phases. I was a bit hardcore, but when I was came back to it, I was thrilled to find this. There is something so puristic about it. You have to be so committed to take a picture that sounds like it. Gallows decided to take a darker, more scary path – for a closer audience -, because that’s the great music they want to make. ”

Young The Giant Overlay (Mirror Master, 2018)

“I think, to put it simply, I like the mood of Young The Giant. I’m chasing her. I think their things are cool. They make music that speaks for itself. Sometimes you don’t have to put bands in a box. I almost didn’t put that on the K! Playlist because it’s so relaxed. The focus on the musical ability, playing and the way they built these textures into the song is really good. “

Foxing – Grand Paradise (Nearer My God, 2018)

“Foxing are this cool little indie band (St. Louis) that I think starts with something special. I remember mentioning them on social media and telling them they were shocked. I think they have a (unique) style and they are still growing into it. To me it sounds like a band that has a lot of potential to do something very special in the future. In the meantime, Nearer My God is really great. ”

Fugazi – Waiting Room (13 songs, 1989)

“Listening to Fugazi’s 13 songs for the first time was a crucial moment for me. I’ve never come across anything like this. There was this incredible use of guitars that seemed to bring everything together. I was also really impressed by their instrumental pieces. It is this strange balance of raw, experimental indie punk that draws the line between something independent and trashy and something much closer (which is behind it)! “

Turnstile – real thing (time & space, 2018)

“This band is damn great! This song is damn great! I can’t say enough good things about these guys. If you like really funny music that shouts a lot over the top, this is your jam. The entire Time & Space record – it reminds me of Refused! I haven’t met gymnastics styles yet. I don’t know if they would ever expect me to put them on this playlist. I would say if I were still skateboarding it would be my shit! ”

Foal Exits (Everything That Wasn’t Saved Is Lost, Part 1, 2019)

“This is probably the newest thing I’ve put on the playlist. I’ve only heard it a couple of times so far, but I really like it. I feel that foals used to be much sleepier. I remember their songs I threw in playlists because they’re a lot more relaxed, but it’s cool to hear their version of a more energetic song. They did it well on this track and I’m looking forward to more new music along the way! ”

Nine Inch Nails – Piggy (The Downward Spiral, 1994)

“Nine Inch Nails” The Downward Spiral is a special album for me and there are a number of special songs in it. The consistency of vision – both in terms of sound and text – is difficult to achieve. The material they recorded is really remarkable. As a song, Piggy felt like something I had never heard of before. It merged so many different elements that I liked and delivered them in such a tasteful way. “

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/5L8zidxPlsK7JubJTV3gxa" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

Posted on February 11, 2020, 2:00 p.m.

Continue reading