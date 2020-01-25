The 15 best pairs for every need

advertisement

Feeling as comfortable as possible is a top priority when traveling. This is especially important when it comes to shoes. We don’t want unwanted blisters or other scratches on our feet when we go on long journeys!

What makes a good travel shoe? It needs to match your needs and looks and be the most comfortable version of this particular style. If you’re an understated traveler who doesn’t mind rocking a pair of slides or sneakers, or if you prefer to look more elegant, like people did back then, when a flight was a glamorous affair, there are a pair of shoes that fit your needs. Reviewing reviews online is the best way to go shopping. If several reviewers indicate how optimal a particular shoe is, this is a sign that you are in the right place.

We want every pair of shoes we buy to be versatile. It is therefore important to find shoes that you do not necessarily want to wear only when traveling. If you get off a plane and head straight for an upscale dinner, comfortable heels are a must. If you can’t manage to carry your UGGs to an event, consider a pair of high-ankle ankle boots. The perfect pair of travel shoes is out there. To help you in your search, we’ve selected 15 of the best shoes currently available on Zappos!

1. These simple slides

Tory Burch Lina Slide ZapposSee it!

If you get on a ferry in summer or go straight to the beach, you’ve come to the right place. Do not hesitate to add a thick sock if you are worried that it will get cold.

Get the Tory Burch Lina film (originally $ 148) for just $ 100 that you can buy from Zappos!

2. These moto boots

Born Ozark ZapposSee it!

Is it just us or are they perfect for daily commuting? The finest subway style!

Get the Born Ozark (originally $ 14o) for only $ 198, available from Zappos!

3. These high-heeled ballet shoes

Clarks Mallory Berry ZapposSee It!

Contact them if you need a small elevator while taking the train to work!

Buy the Clarks Mallory Berry Wedges (originally $ 95) for only $ 63 from Zappos!

4. These durable wedges

SOREL Jeanne d’Arctic Wedge II Zip ZapposSee it!

If your weather app overwhelms you, there is a solution – and these are the beauties.

Get the SOREL Joan of Arctic Wedge II zip-up wedge ankle boots for $ 200, available at Zappos!

5. These ultra-comfortable ankle boots

Clarks Addiy Terri ZapposSee It!

If you are on a business trip and do not have time to stop before dinner at the hotel, an ankle boot is for you!

Buy the Clarks Addiy Terri boots (originally $ 130) for just $ 117 from Zappos!

6. These classic sandals

Birkenstock Arizona ZapposSee It!

There is no better travel sandal than a Birkenstock – holiday dreams are made of them!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Slide sandals available from Zappos for $ 100!

7. These nervous combat boots

Born Neon ZapposSee it!

When it rains and you want to look stylish on the way to work, combat boots are the right choice.

Get the Born Neon (originally $ 150) for only $ 101 from Zappos!

8. These timeless kicks

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi ZapposSee It!

For an airplane, a bus, a train – you name it. Chuck Taylors are the ultimate must-have!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi available on Zappos for $ 55!

9. These bestselling wedge sneakers

Steve Madden Wedgie Zappos Sneaker See It!

We have been fans of wedge sneakers for a long time – they are the best of both worlds. This zipper makes them perfect for stripping them off during your TSA moment at the airport.

Get the Steve Madden Wedgie sneaker for $ 70, available at Zappos!

10. These warm and cozy boots

UGG Classic Mini Fluff ZapposSee it!

No winter trip is complete without UGGs – they are the best for every situation.

Buy the UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boots (originally $ 150) for just $ 79 from Zappos!

11. These high performance slippers

UGG Coquette ZapposSee it!

These are made for air travel – put them on and take them off comfortably and don’t worry about the plane’s high temperatures. The fur trim has covered you!

Get the UGG Coquette slippers for $ 120 you can buy at Zappos!

12. These elegant boots

Franco Sarto Happily ZapposSee it!

If you’re on foot after a train or bus trip, these gems are ideal.

Buy the Franco Sarto Happily boots (originally $ 139) for just $ 97 from Zappos!

13. These adorable platform sneakers

Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker ZapposSee it!

Sometimes a sneaker is the only option – and this platform is our first choice for a comfortable trip.

Get the Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker for $ 80, available at Zappos!

14. These standard apartments

SoftWalk Sonoma ZapposSee it!

A classic apartment is a welcome addition to a travelers suitcase. They are essential if you need an extra pair of shoes that don’t take up too much space.

Get the SoftWalk Sonoma available on Zappos for $ 100!

15. These walk-in paragraphs

Steve Madden Irenee Sandal ZapposSee It!

After a flight straight to a rehearsal dinner or an unusual matter? This sandal is goals!

Get the Steve Madden Irenee sandal (originally $ 82) for just $ 70 that you can buy at Zappos!

