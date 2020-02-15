NEW YORK – NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Manhattan Prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, announced that a 14-year-old boy had been charged with Barnard College for the stabbing death of student Tessa Major.

DA Vance said 14-year-old Rashon Weaver was charged with two second-degree murders and four robberies.

Judge Jackson referred the suspect on the grounds that he was a flight risk.

DNA swabs were recovered from the two 14-year-olds who were interviewed before being released late last year.

A third teenager, a 13-year-old, had previously been tried in a family court.

Majors from Charlottesville, Virginia, was just finishing their first semester at school when they crossed Morningside Park just before 8pm. on December 11, 2019. As she approached the stairs to get off West 116th Street, police said a group of teenagers tried to rob her and take her phone.

There was a fight and she was stabbed several times. She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

Vance noticed that some of the majors’ last words were, “Help me, I’m being robbed.”

The case against Weaver will be back in court later this month.

———-

* * More news from Manhattan

* * Send us a news tip

* * Download the abc7NY app to get the latest news

* * Follow us on Youtube

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.