HOUSTON, Texas – A teenager is faced with two crimes after crashing a stolen truck into two other cars and injuring one.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, five young children were in a stolen green truck on West Beltway near Seagler and Briar Rose.

“I was just about to pick up my daughter from the daycare center and when I looked over my right shoulder and saw these children in a truck,” said a civil servant, Dekendrick Spears. “The driver noticed and he looked shocked.”

Spears sensed something was wrong and called in the car signs.

Authorities confirmed that the truck was stolen and led Spears to follow them in his personal vehicle.

The children drove through the Briar Forest area and then raced through traffic lights.

They came across a Lexus driven by an older woman, and a moment later they came across a tundra truck that had a fourth grader and his mother.

Caleb Nunez, the fourth grader, remembers the incident as terrifying.

“We drove there. Then the car stops, a sudden jerk, and we turn around uncontrollably. Then I saw a policeman running behind the boys in the truck.”

The police arrested the 14-year-old driver and his four other passengers between the ages of 11 and 12.

All are examined in the hospital under unknown conditions.

The elderly woman in the Lexus was hospitalized with serious injuries.

