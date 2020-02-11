HOUSTON, Texas – A 14-year-old is faced with two crimes after crashing a stolen truck into two other cars and injuring one.

On Monday, five teenagers were in a stolen green truck driving along the W. Sam Houston Parkway Beltway near Seagler and Briar Rose at around 3:30 p.m., the Houston police said.

“I just picked up my daughter from the daycare center and when I saw over my right shoulder that these children were in a truck,” said an off duty HPD officer, Dekendrick Spears. “The driver noticed and he looked shocked.”

Spears sensed something was wrong and called in the car signs.

Authorities confirmed that the truck had been stolen and led Spears to follow them in his personal vehicle until patrol units could catch up.

The children drove through the Briar Forest area and then raced through a stop sign, the police said.

They came across a Lexus driven by an older woman and a moment later they came across a tundra truck with a fourth grader and his mother in it.

Caleb Nunez, the fourth grader, remembers the incident as terrifying.

“We drove there. Then the car stops, a sudden jerk, and we turn around uncontrollably. Then I saw a policeman running behind the boys in the truck.”

The police arrested the 14-year-old driver and his four other passengers aged 11 and 13.

All were taken to hospitals and checked out.

The elderly woman in the Lexus was hospitalized with serious injuries.

“Bringing young children and cars together rarely gives good results,” said Sean Teare, chief of the vehicle crime department.

According to Teare, the 14-year-old driver should be charged with serious physical injury and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

