The 12-year-old boy fled a burning house with a dog after an unattended chip pan caught fire

A 12-year-old boy fled a burning house with a dog after an unattended chip pan caught fire in Wigan.

Firefighters stormed on site around 4:00 p.m. on Monday after a fire broke out in the kitchen of the house on Bickershaw Lane.

Witnesses reported seeing several police officers, ambulances, and firefighters outside the property during the incident.

The crews from Hindley, Atherton, Leigh and Wigan put out the fire with two hose reels, four breathing apparatuses and a fan.

They were there about 90 minutes, a spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

Smoke detectors were installed in the house.

The boy is believed to have been hospitalized as a precaution.

The fire department spokesman confirmed that the chip pan was “left unattended when the fire broke out”.

Remember that any type of pan can catch fire – this includes a wok, grill, or frying pan

When frying, always dry the food before adding it to the oil

Never fill more than a third of a pan with oil. If the oil starts to smoke, it’s too hot – turn off the heater and let it cool down

Replace your chip pan with an electric deep fryer – thermostatically controlled electric deep fryers that are connected to the wall are much safer to use

