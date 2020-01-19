advertisement

The Austin police released an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Avery Claire Reynolds on Saturday evening.

Police say she was safe about five hours after the warning was given on Saturday evening.

advertisement

* AMBER ALERT UPDATE *

Avery Reynolds has been found and appears to be OK. Contact Travis County Precinct 5 and other law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts and support, as well as concerned citizens who have called w / info #located #recovered #safeandsound #ATXnews #ATX

– Chef Ashley A. Gonzalez (@chiefagonzalez) January 19, 2020

“Call Travis County Precinct 5 and other law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts and help, and concerned citizens who have come forward with information,” Austin ISD chief Ashley Gonzalez said in a tweet.

No further information was given on the circumstances surrounding Avery’s disappearance.

The police searched for 43-year-old Kassia Sofia Vaughan in connection with her disappearance.

At the time, they believed that Avery was in imminent or serious danger.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement