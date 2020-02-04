Advertisement

They had been married for over 65 years.



A 107-year-old Emirati man died about 13 hours after the death of his 90-year-old wife in the Wadi Ghalilah area of ​​Ras Al Khaimah.

Relatives of the couple said they had been happily married for over 65 years.

“Both, though old and unwell, looked after each other in love.”

The man identified as Ghazi Ali lived with his wife in Wadi Ghalilah, 40 km north of Ras Al Khaimah.

“The older man from the Emirates, born in 1913, took his last breath on Monday at 5:30 p.m.”

Mohamad Al Shehi, a grandson of the couple, said his grandfather was suffering from geriatric illnesses.

“But he couldn’t make it when he knew about the death of his wife, who died around 4 a.m. the same day.”

Abed Al Marzouqi, a funeral director, said that both the husband and wife were buried in the same grave in the Kheb cemetery north of Ras Al Khaimah.

“The woman was buried for the first time at 9:00 am on Monday, February 3, 2020, while her husband was buried next to her early on Tuesday after the Fajr prayer.”

