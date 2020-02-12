SIMILAR POSTS

Get to know the new faces of The 100: Actors Iola Evans (Carnival Row), Adain Bradley (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Leo Howard (Why Women Kill) are in the backdoor pilot project of the CW drama for the possible spin-off, our sister site Deadline, reports appear.

An episode of the upcoming final season of the show (premiere date TBD) will bring viewers back 97 years before the first apocalypse and give a taste of what the possible prequel series from The 100 would offer. The backdoor pilot, as show runner Jason Rothenberg explained on Twitter, bears the title “Anaconda”.

Evans’ character, Callie, is described as “whip-smart and passionate with a rebellious twist”. She fights intensely for the causes she believes in, “but when the Apocalypse devastates the world she’s worked so hard on, besides, Callie has to find a new purpose – and a new future – for everything that’s left of humanity remains. “

Callie’s brother Reese, played by Bradley, has always been competitive with her, “but when the opportunity to finally prove its worth comes at an unbelievable cost, Reese has to figure out which lines he is willing to cross to finally be ahead to have.”

Finally, Howard August plays, a “rebellious and passionate musician”. He is also a radical environmentalist who believes in protecting the planet “with all necessary means”. The Apocalypse is particularly depressing for August because he “has to figure out how to go on when everything he has fought for is gone. “

According to the deadline report, Evans and Bradley could become series regulars if The CW decides to put the prequel spinoff in series.

Are you looking forward to a possible bonus chapter in the 100 saga? Write a comment below with your thoughts.