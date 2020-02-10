The punk rock queen of the Interrupters, Aimee Interrupter, delves into her eventful past and appreciates the redeeming power of music …

The first song I remember …

Michael Jackson – Thriller (1982)

“I remember watching the music video on MTV as a little kid and it totally scared me. For those who have never seen it before, it has dancing zombies! That was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen, but it was also fascinating and so amazing. I loved the song and although the video made my life difficult, I still wanted to see and hear more from the person in charge. “

The first song I ever moshed …

NOFX – linoleum (1994)

“I didn’t have a lot of punk shows where I grew up, but we had house parties that could get quite loud. I remember one of them taught me a friend how to dance from NOFX to linoleum, which one great song. It taught me how to move in the pit and how to do it so I don’t get hurt. Plus, a lot of me surfed around a venue in Texas once, which accidentally fixed a bad neck that I did it was pretty cool. “

The song that inspired me to make music …

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I love Rock’n’Roll (1981)

“I heard this song for the first time at the age of eight and it literally changed my life. The thing about Joan Jett is that she is fearless. When I sang along to their music, I felt completely free from the fear I had at all other times. It’s only three minutes long, but for those three minutes I felt completely free. This song means so much to me. “

The song that reminds me of heartache …

Bob Marley – No Woman, No Scream (1974)

“When I was a child, I was taken to a nursing home and was 350 miles from everything I knew: my mother, my friends, my friend, everything. It was a big loss that caused me a lot of heartache. But during that time, I went back on a Greyhound bus to see my mother, and on those long journeys I heard Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry. I remember thinking that the lyrics were written specifically for me. “

The song that picks me up when I’m down …

The Bodysnatcher – Let’s Rock (1980)

“This is a song from the soundtrack of the film Dance Craze (1981) that we listen to every night before we go on stage. The energy of this particular song is so strong that I forget that I could be tired, depressed, or that something else is wrong in my life. When we have played five shows in a row and I get the feeling that I can’t do any more, I just have to do it and these thoughts are banished from my head. It’s perfect.”

The song I hope I’ll never hear again …

Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah (1994)

“I love this song so much that I burned myself with it. I used to live in New York and had a really dark time, so I sat at home drinking wine and listening to it over and over again, feeling so lonely and hopeless I love the song, but it only reminds me of a desperate time in my life. “

My favorite song to play live …

The Breakers – Take Back The Power (2014)

“No matter where we are in the world, when we play this song, people sing along arm in arm. It really agrees and reminds me of how powerful force music is. I love how everyone joins together when we play this. “

The song that fills me with punk rock joy …

Rancid – Olympia WA (1995)

“My family is from Olympia in Washington, so this song really speaks to me. It pulls at the heart. The Interrupters were playing with Rancid in front of 20,000 spectators and when they played it I realized how much it has stood the test of time. It reminds me that there are other people who think the same way I do, and I’m not alone. “

The Interrupters song I’m most proud of …

The Breakers – Easy On You (2014)

“The lyrics came to me one day and it was one of the rarest times when I actually heard a clear voice in my head. So I brought the song to Kevin (Bivona), our guitarist, and he wrote the chorus, and this was the first song The Interrupters wrote together. “

The song I wanted to play at my funeral …

Leonard Cohen – Going Home (2012)

“When I listen to this, I remember that it’s okay to feel that you don’t fit. Poetry is really a metaphor for leaving this life and going on. “I feel like it has to do with dying, which means I can go home, and that’s what I think of when I hear this song.”

