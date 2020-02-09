Travis Tritt has been making sounds in country music for more than 30 years. Since the late 1980s, the successful singer and songwriter has released 12 studio albums, seven of which have been awarded platinum or higher.

These dozen albums have led to more than 40 chart singles, including five # 1 hits. Tritt also won a few Grammy Awards along the way.

We’ve browsed this country-fried Southern rocker’s catalog and compiled a list of Tritt’s 10 best songs – singles, duets, and everything in between. Read on to see where your favorites ended up.

10

“Outlaws Like Us” From “Ten Feet Tall and Bulletproof” (1994) If you want to record a song about the land ban, check out influences like Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. Kick that have furthered this idea by recording his song “Outlaws Like Us” with Jennings and Williams Jr. The trace thesis? Country music may change, but if you ask Tritt, Jennings, and Williams Jr. there is still “plenty of room for outlaws like us”.

9

“Country Club” From ‘Country Club’ (1990) “Country Club”, the first single and title track of Tritt’s 1990 album of the same name, was the worldwide introduction to the music of Travis Tritt. The song was an instant hit and reached number 9 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. He was prepared for the bar jukebox, an uptempo story song about a man trying to woo a senior woman by insisting that he too be part of the “Country Club”. As it turns out, he means something different from her.

8th

“Furious fire out of control” By Patty Loveless “Mountain Soul” (2001) Technically speaking, “Out of Control Raging Fire” is a Patty Loveless song, but the duet between Loveless and Kick is so timeless that it can also be called one of his best recordings. The simple balance and the compromise between the two helps to release the tension between two former lovers who meet again after a long time. The boiling “Out of Control Raging Fire” was nominated for the Vocal Event of the Year trophy by the ACM.

7

“Same old train” From Homage to Tradition (1998) You can’t quite describe “Same Old Train” as a kick song, since it’s also a Clint Black, Pam Tillis, Randy Travis, Marty Stuart, Emmylou Harris, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs, Patty Loveless, Joe Diffie and Dwight Yoakam song. If you’re wondering how many country stars are in the spotlight, the answer is simple and good. Each artist, including the kick, changes with one or two verses, with all voices fusing into powerful choral harmonies. “Same Old Train” won the Grammy for best collaboration with vocals.

6

“Bible Belt” From ‘Everything Will Change’ (1991) “Bible Belt” is one of the fastest, loudest and hardest rock songs in Tritt’s oeuvre. This is probably also because he teamed up with the blues-jazz-funk-rock fusion band Little Feat for the recording. The song was not released as a single, but nevertheless became a well-known track as seen in the film My Cousin Vinny. For his part, Tritt said on Twitter that the song – about an illegal matter between “the assistant and the Sunday school teacher” – was true “events he witnessed as a teenager.”

5

“Modern Bonnie and Clyde” From “Down the Road I Go” (2000) As the title suggests, “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” is a classic outlaw story song. The texts written by Walt Aldridge and James LeBlanc tell of a man meets a woman, a woman deprived of a convenience store, a man and a woman being followed by the law – and Tritt’s classic country performance sells the saga. The 2002 Down the Road I Go single reached number 8 and is Kick’s last top 10 song.

4

“Lord have mercy on the worker” From “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” (1992) The melody of “Lord Have Mercy on the Working Man” begins with a honky-tonk piano and practically illustrates the idea of ​​”Twang”. “Why is the rich busy dancing / While the poor pay the band? / Oh, they burden me for being killed / Lord, have mercy on the worker, “sings Tritt. The single, Tritt’s first in 1992, T-R-O-U-B-L-E, was nominated for the Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

3

“The whiskey is not working” From ‘Everything Will Change’ (1991) In 1991, few would have expected Tritt and Marty Stuart to form a song. But with “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin” the two have proven that they form a dynamic duo, swap lines and merge their voices in harmony as if they had sung together forever. Stuart and Tritt forged a lifelong friendship and musical partnership, recording more songs as well – the Grammy Award-winning “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin”, a No. 2 hit for Tritt, was just the beginning.

2

“Here’s a quarter (call someone who cares)” From ‘Everything Will Change’ (1991) One of Tritt’s signature songs, “Here’s a Quarter” is a classic “kiss-off” song from a time when kiss-off songs weren’t so popular. The No. 2 hit inspired fans at Kick’s concerts to give him quarters; Tritt is also known to update the lyrics in his live appearances to “Here’s an iPhone / call someone who cares.” The widely acclaimed “Here’s a Quarter” has received multiple nominations, including the Grammys for the best country song and the best male country vocal performance. the ACMs for Song of the Year, Single Record of the Year and Favorite Country Single; and the CMAs for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.