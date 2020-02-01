Advertisement

Cymbeline

Shakespeare‘s works are known to be quite masculine, however Shakespeare BASH’d has cleverly undermined this fact by occupying many women in traditionally male roles. They do it again with their production of Cymbeline, her first foray into the later pieces of the bard. In addition to the presentation Catherine Rainville (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Othello) as Innogen – the daughter of the title character, who was wrongly accused of unfaithfulness – also includes the production Déjah Dixon-Green. Melanie Leon. Kiana Woo and Bailey Greenand BASH’s co-artistic director James Wallis. Mari Babb. David Mackett and Emilio Vieira, The production is performed in an intimate bar on the junction and directed by a co-artist Julia Nish-Lapidus, should be an enchanting winter fairy tale to indicate another late piece.

February 4-9 at Junction City Music Hall

You the people

It’s hard to believe that some idiots once asked if women were funny. These days, women dominate the field, perhaps fueled by anger and solidarity with the #MeToo movement. Experience the out of control success of this show, which comes from the funniest sketches created, designed and performed by women from Germany Second cityVarious companies, including Toronto. The local edition was already so successful in autumn 2018 that it was repeatedly reassembled. then it inspired a sequel (a you-quel?). Now it was picked up by the Mirvishes to reach an even larger audience. Tricia Black. Paloma Nuñez. Ann Pornell. Kirsten Rasmussen. Karen Parker and Ashley Comeau are undoubtedly some of the funniest people in the country. And director Carly Heffernan is so talented that she should run Second City.

February 4th to 9th at the CAA Theater

Eden planted

This new scientifically inspired work out William Yong and Zata Omm (Steer, vox: lumen) is thinking about a hypothetical (but not so far, really) future in which living organisms are routinely changed by technology. Is it a fall towards or out of grace? Eden planted visually framed Yongs choreography for Connor Mitton. Sahara Morimoto. Anisa Tejpar. Kaitlin Torrance. Andrew McCormack and Naishi Wang with projection mapping and robotic flying objects. Yong is one of the few dance artists in Toronto who are brave about the ethics of the future. So this show should be stimulating and very beautiful – on a whole range of levels.

February 5-8 at the Harbourfront Center Theater

A mother’s secret life

Already in autumn 2018 Hannah Moscovitch. Maev Beaty and Ann-Marie Kerr‘s play about being an artist and becoming a mother was definitely the most discussed show of the season. Part memoirs, part exposé, it was funny, rough and often shattering, especially in Beaty’s light bulb performance and with the ingenious designs by Camellia Koo (Sentences) and Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting). Now the Slom collective/Theater center The co-production is back under Crow Theater‘s season, and it is not to be overlooked.

February 6-23 in the Crowsnest tram

Dat Gyal Funny!

Da Kink In My Hair’s creator, the one raised by Rexdale Trey Anthonyreturns to the city from the USA to spend a fun night full of laughs from colorful women. The headliner is none other than a stand-up / SNL writer Sam Jaywho made waves here a few years ago with her violent and frank appearance in the comedy bar. Also in the cast are Rhoma Spencer, a force of nature in the recent show The Solitudes, Taryn Della. Alison Mullings. Sarah St-Fleur and Enoje, But look to Anthony, who is the host and producer, to tear down the house.

February 8th at the Fleck Dance Theater

How to fail as a pop star

Vivek Shraya can do anything. She is a Polaris Music Prize nominated musician, visual artist, filmmaker and author of bestsellers like I’m Afraid Of Men. Now in this world premiere on behalf of Canadian stageThe multidisciplinary phenomenon mixes theater and music to document their pursuit of superstar. The show, which was playing Calgary’s high performance rodeo, deals with topics that everyone can deal with: finding his voice, dreaming big and dealing with disappointments.

February 18 to March 1 at the Berkeley Street Theater

Jacqueline

The legend of Jacqueline du Pré, whose career as a world-famous cellist was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, is known to viewers of the Oscar-nominated biography Hillary And Jackie. Now Prés life and art have inspired a modern opera with a libretto from Royce Vavrek and music by Luna Pearl Woolf, Structured according to the four movements of Edward Elgar’s cello concerto, which du Pré is known to have recorded, the piece plays soprano Marnie Breckenridge as Jacqueline and cellist Matt Haimowitz – who studied with du Pré – as her cello. Tapestry OperaArtistic Director, Michael Moriat the top of this fascinating opera duet.

February 19-23 at the Betty Oliphant Theater

Lady Sunrise

Quick – when was the last time you saw a piece with a purely female Asian-Canadian cast? Written and directed by Asian-Canadian women? Yes that is what I thought. All of this makes the world premiere of Marjorie Chan‘s new work is a big event. Chan, the new artistic director of the Passe Muraille theater, was inspired by Cao Yu’s 1936 piece Sunrise, which dealt with the collapse of social and moral standards in Shanghai after the Depression. Chan is playing in Vancouver, the modern hyper-consumer, with a bank teller, a lady and a blackjack dealer. factoryArtistic Director Nina Lee Aquino Directed by a great cast (Belinda Corpuz. Ma-Anne Dionisio. Zoé Doyle. Rosie Simon. Lindsay Wu and Louisa Zhu), it will definitely pay off dramatically.

February 15 to March 8 in the Factory Mainspace

The runner

When Christopher Morris‘s breathtaking show about a Z.A.K.A. Volunteers (Gordon Rand) In the face of a moment of crisis that started very quickly at the end of 2018, enthusiastic reviews. Later that spring it won the Doras, Awards for Outstanding Production, Direction (Daniel Brooks) and new game. Now the Human cargo Production has returned with the same team as part of Tarragon’s season – including Bonnie Beecheraccurate lighting and Gillian GallowIt’s simple but awesome treadmill set – intact. As we wrote in our original review, run, don’t go to get tickets to this fascinating show.

February 25th to March 29th in the tarragon mainspace

Brain Storm

How do you make living theater out of brain surgery? Kind of a screenwriter / director Taliesin McEnaney This was already achieved in the workshop production of the Fringe Festival in 2017 – it was voted one of the best productions and ensembles of the festival by NOW. Now the show, a Lucid Ludic Production combined with Why not theater?is back in this world premiere. Inspired by the work of the Canadian neurosurgeon Dr. Wilder Penfield provides the work with plenty of food for thought and unforgettable pictures. All performances are relaxed and the tickets are affordable what you can afford. Production also works with him Toronto Brain Injury Society and Community Head Injury Resource Services to raise awareness of life with brain injuries.

February 27th to March 8th at Dancemakers Studio

