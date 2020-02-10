Chrissy Metz is best known for her role as Kate on the successful NBC show This is Us. She is also a musician and focused on her vocal talents at the Oscars on Sunday evening, where she sang “Breakthrough”. Her efforts overwhelmed the audience when she delivered a rush of powerful sounds in a heartfelt performance that quickly brought the audience to social media to share their thoughts.

“@ChrissyMetz you have just conquered my heart again. Girl, this voice was AMAZING! You are absolutely breathtaking”, one user tweeted about the star.

I watch the # Oscar2020 and all I have to say is @ChrissyMetz IS A LITERAL QUEEN !!! THIS PERFORMANCE WAS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL !!!!!! My mother and I are still crying !! 💙🤍❤️

Metz is the lead singer in her band, Chrissy and The Vapors. She will release her first album this year after revealing the news in January.

“To say I’m looking forward to fulfilling a life’s dream is an understatement,” Metz wrote on Instagram. “Music has always been my first love and it is really a gift to work with Cindy and the incomparable team from UMG!”