Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018: when is it and who has the best cast?

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time

Host: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from the “Today” show.

Actor: Kelly Clarkson, Rita Ora, Pentatonix, Kane Brown, Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Leona Lewis, John Legend, Carly Pearce, Martina McBride, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Bazzi, Allied Brooke, Anika Noni Rose, Mackenzie Ziegler and more. Also Diana Ross with her children and her extended family: Tracee Ellis Ross, Rhonda Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross with his wife Ashlee Simpson.

Extras: Some of the best Broadway shows are performed outside of Macy’s, and the Rockettes perform annually.

Thanksgiving Parade (CBS)

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time

Host: Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight from “Entertainment Tonight”.

Imaginations: The cast of the Broadway musicals “Dear Evan Hansen” and “King Kong”.

Extras: Stars of the CBS dramas (Erich Bergen from “Madam Secretary”, Joe Regalbuto from “Murphy Brown”, Sela Ward from “FBI”) will stop by to have a chat.

6ABC Dunkin ‘Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade (ABC in selected areas)

When: 8.30 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. East Coast Time

Imaginations: Many local theater productions, from “Anastasia” to “Miss Saigon”, together with choirs and dance groups.

Extras: Rappers Doug E. Fresh, Ginger Zee from “Good Morning America”, Nia Franklin from Miss America 2019 and alumni Justin Guarini from “American Idol”, Michael J. Woodard and Catie Turner. Don’t forget the most famous Philly celebrity of all: Gritty.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time

Actor: Expect lots of brass bands and local acts.

