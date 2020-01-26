Thanks to Kate, we can all finally admit how lonely we feel

advertisement

OPINION: What does loneliness look like in 2020? Is it an older Eleanor Rigby dying alone, or an independent Eleanor Oliphant pretending to be absolutely good?

Maybe it’s those snowflake 20 things that are scared to leave their safe spaces, or miserable millennials that work under high pressure from Monday to Friday, but spend weekends without talking to a soul.

It is easy to dismiss loneliness as a condition for the outsider and the outsider. As human beings, we are programmed to be social and social, collaborative, and community-oriented; the lonely ones make many of us feel uncomfortable, uncomfortable, suspicious at an unconscious level.

If we are brutally honest at a certain level, we assume that they are culpable for the situation in which they find themselves; they must put more effort into themselves, be more proactive.

But what if it is the duchess of Cambridge, our future queen partner, who deeply isolates after the birth of her first child, George? Her sister-in-law, Meghan, admitted how much it hurt that no one asked her how she felt in those early days of motherhood when the focus was on her son Archie?

And how do you explain the approximately one million people a week who turn to their doctors to seek help for isolation, anxiety and depression?

The stigma eliminates many mental health problems. But loneliness remains terribly taboo.

“On an evolutionary level, if someone presents themselves as lonely, his fellow humans will see that they have no social value,” explains Dr. Randolph Nesse, a prominent psychiatrist and pioneer of evolutionary medicine.

“The instinctive logic is that if other people don’t want to be with a person, why is it? The result is further exile.”

We all want to believe that ours is a friendlier society. But the bitter truth is that we are in the grip of an epidemic of loneliness. And like all epidemics, it’s contagious. Lonely people withdraw and beg more lonely people who feel abandoned.

Researchers at the University of Michigan Medical Social have shown that social rejection causes similar brain activity to be beaten up; the pain is palpable.

For all our hi-tech activities with online gaming, posting artistic photos of our lunch on social media or playing sudoku on our phones, people need people up close, face-to-face, with all the warmth, confirmation and feelgood hormones that generate such contact.

Loneliness is worse for health than obesity or smoking multiple cigarettes a day. It increases the risk of death by 29 percent and is closely linked to a number of conditions, including heart conditions, strokes and Alzheimer’s.

It is shocking that we have allowed this disconnection. For all our social media connections, atrophying meaningful, lifelike connections is devastating. The dystopia of having hundreds of friends on Facebook but no one to talk to is over.

Studies show that young people, plagued by Fomo (fear of missing) because they are jealous of each other’s lives on Instagram, are more at risk than older people. But nobody is immune.

This week, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, the new head of the UK’s NHS social prescription, spoke about the desperate consequences of isolation and the need for GPs to promote patient well-being through activities such as dancing, book clubs, and gardening.

It may sound frivolous, but these radical measures are an indictment of how we have lost our ability to live a normal, balanced life.

Just a few days later, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show announced that this year’s theme will be “loneliness and mental health,” and the main horticulturist in society called on householders to concentrate on their front gardens as a way to interact with their neighbors. to communicate.

Meanwhile, the British government, which has just published its first Annual Loneliness Report, is pumping its long-term strategy to combat the demolition of communities, £ 1.2 million (NZ $ 2.4 million) in refurbishing village halls to create pleasant places for locals create people to collect.

This is the reductio ad absurdum of our digital age, and it is no exaggeration to call it a crisis.

Bringing us together is just the beginning; we don’t need Bryan Ferry to remind us in Dance Away that loneliness is a busy room.

“Meaningful relationships are rooted in reciprocity,” says Nesse. “Lonely people can radiate an atmosphere of despair that they reject everyone around them; there is no immediate solution. Both parties in a friendship must feel needed and appreciated, and that takes time and confidence.”

Experts remind us that loneliness in itself is a completely healthy impulse. Just as hunger drives us to eat, and shivers make us look hot, loneliness is a reminder that we have had enough loneliness and need company.

The tragedy is that too often the lonely hand reaches out – and there is no one to grab their hand.

