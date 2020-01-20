Thanks to extensive new developments, Bolton is expected to receive 1,500 additional jobs

advertisement

A new important industrial development that could create up to 1,500 jobs has been given the green light by the Bolton Council.

The team behind Logistics North wants to build a 100,000 square meter property west of the Wingates Industrial Estate.

advertisement

Harworth Group planning director Stuart Ashton said the company plans to continue investing in Bolton and build on the success of its location in Over Hulton.

He said: “We believe that the proposed development would have a significant positive impact on the local economy in terms of construction, permanent jobs and investment. This will allow Bolton companies to expand and significantly improve road infrastructure. “

This happened months after the developer, who was accused of “devouring the green belt”, was asked to return to the planning committee with a better offer.

The project developer agreed to move the property eight meters further from Chorley Road, plant more trees for “shielding” and reduce the maximum height of buildings to 11.5 meters.

Westhoughton City Councils, however, believed that the development did not justify building on the nature reserve.

Wingates industrial development by Harworth Group

Cllr David Wilkinson told the planning committee that if they say yes to this development, the green belt means “nothing”.

He said: “I’ve lived in West Houghton all my life and I can remember farm, by farm, by farm, by farm.” We have contributed a lot of land to demand. Now we are asked to sacrifice the rest. ‘

Cllr Anna-Marie Watters warned that the majority of the workers would go to the site because public transport is “absolutely horrendous” and increases pollution and traffic.

Continue reading

Related articles

She said: “Westhoughton and the surrounding area have seen more than just a reasonable proportion of residential and industrial buildings that cannot cope with the already congested infrastructure and excessive scale of ongoing development.”

Former Westhoughton Mayor Arthur Price questioned Harworth’s job claims and claimed that there were currently 100 vacancies in the existing industrial area that had unused land for construction.

He said, “I think Westhoughton donated a lot of green belts and green spaces. I want my grandchildren and their children to see green spaces in Westhoughton – not just apartments.

Lib Dem leader Roger Hayes agreed that jobs are needed in Bolton, but not in this part of the district.

Denise Roscoe, who lives in Wingates, warned that approval of this development would open the locks for the construction of the remaining green spaces in Westhoughton.

She said, “Our wildlife has been pushed to the outer borders of Westhoughton in the past 20 years, and residents want to take advantage of our remaining landscape.”

Cllr Mudasir Dean, who claims that he has never supported the construction of the green belt, said he supported the proposal “without hesitation.”

Continue reading

Related articles

He said: “If we want to be part of this power plant in the north, if we want to be part of the improvements in industry in the north, we have to make some sacrifices. It will create jobs, it will be an opportunity for young people in this city. ‘

The government’s decision is now being submitted for approval.

According to Iain Thomson, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, the Harworth Group is “very satisfied” with the result.

He said: “It is now clearly up to the Secretary of State to determine what to do next with the application and we will wait until we get an answer from them.”

advertisement