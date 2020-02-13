About the publisher:

I recently received my ballot in the mail, I’m sure most of you did. I am very happy and humble to find myself the only candidate in the race for the Supreme Court judge, room 3, whose seat has been freed by the honorable judge John A. Behnke. Judge Behnke is an exceptional lawyer who is highly valued. I can only hope to run a courtroom one day like him.

Even though I’m running freely, I want to earn every one of your votes. I make the following promises:

1. I will definitely decide fairly and impartially.

2. I will decide in any case immediately.

3. I will treat everyone in the courtroom with respect and all cases as important.

I have met many people who have led to this election and I would like to thank each of you for giving me your thoughts. I would especially like to thank my supporters for believing in me. I will endeavor to meet your expectations every day.

-Patrick Pekin, Ukiah