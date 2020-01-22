Thank you, dear leaders, for mentioning the Holocaust Opinion - Israel News

advertisement

When Russian President Vladimir Putin pardons Naama Issachar, it is cause for jubilation. The joy will be even greater when “our” Naama (we have grown close enough to use only her first name) gets off the plane in Israel on Thursday. What could be more symbolic than Naama’s release on the same day as the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Israel just before the Likud campaign began? Then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood alongside world leaders and other officials and was right to reap the rewards of the national event in front of hundreds of journalists (the Russian delegation alone included 95 reporters who accompanied the freedom of speech leader). Because he promised and could deliver; if not, he has certainly spared no effort to meet his obligation. A real savior of prisoners, “a leader in another league” to use his motto.

The importance of the forum is undeniable, though much of its funding comes from the Russian oligarch Moshe Kantor, who donated 40,000 shekels ($ 11,500) from Netanyahu in the 2012 election campaign (TheMarker Hebrew, January 20). Israel has never held a meeting of this size, not even for the funerals of Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres. It was fascinating to read what Galit Cohen, director of the Department of Foreign Affairs Dignitaries’ visit, told Maariv about the heads of government’s demands, allergies (“Putin’s office did not report allergic sensitivities”) and the travel routes they requested – how on a school trip.

There could not be a more impressive demonstration of Israeli support and Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies. What difference does the crew make, and what if the prime minister has three charges? Will Prince Charles make his visit conditional on a peremptorist judgment in favor of the Prime Minister? Will Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili mention the cast in their speech? After all, their own country endured (Russian) occupation. Don’t hold your breath. What does occupation have to do with the war on anti-Semitism? The French parliament has already told the world that anti-Zionism is a form of anti-Semitism, and Netanyahu insists that opposition to the settlements is a form of anti-Zionism. So that takes care of the whole cast issue.

Then someone in Putin’s entourage may be whispering in Netanyahu’s ear that anyone seeking to release a young Israeli man convicted and sentenced by a Russian court under Russian law could at least release the Palestinians’ bodies to their families and to someone else, complaining about the Russian justice system would do well to apply the same magnifying glass to the military justice system in the territories.

And maybe someone who would dedicate a memorial to the victims of the National Socialist siege of Leningrad might remind Putin that, of course without comparison, a siege is taking place, and perhaps he could also quote Moshe Leon, who said: “As mayor of Jerusalem, which has experienced a siege in the past, I feel a deep solidarity with the indescribable suffering of the people in Leningrad and with the highest courageous acts of the city’s defenders. ” The suffering of the 2 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip is a question of another forum – the forum of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

Okay, enough with the comparisons, especially when we talk about such a solemn occasion. These important leaders come to honor the memory of the Holocaust and to fight anti-Semitism, not to address trivial matters.

How easy it is to bring together kings, presidents, prime ministers and oligarchs to commemorate the memory of the Holocaust. However, these are the same leaders who have failed to stop the massacre in Syria, end the brutal war in Yemen, or end the Israeli occupation in the areas. The sublime World Holocaust Forum apparently has a chronic allergy to regional and international conflicts. Monuments are his strength. It will always be happy to show solidarity with the dead and then to practice one’s conscience.

