A soldier shot and wounded at least 20 people in a killing spree in northeastern Thailand.

Police and army officers have since closed a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, where Sergeant Jakrapanth Thomma is believed to still be hiding.

The junior officer posted pictures of his attack on social media.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said, “Police and soldiers have banded together and helped evacuate hundreds of people from the mall. It is not known how many are inside.”

Local media reported that the killer had taken hostages, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.

The attack occurred in the late afternoon of Saturday at Suatham Phithak military camp, where the suspect killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from the camp.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

City and neighborhood police officers said he then drove to Korat Terminal 21 and shot on the way. Several Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle.

CCTV from the mall shows him with a rifle raised.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that 16 people had died at the site of the shootings, and four more died later in the hospital. A total of 31 people were injured, 10 of whom were in critical condition.

The man, who is believed to be the shooter, posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage. These include the statements: “Nobody can escape death” and “Should I give up?”

In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

The armed man’s Facebook profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets.

Facebook has now taken the page down.

Other videos of the attack circulated on social media, including footage from a car in a nearby street where a man is driving while a woman is shouting, “What’s going on? Why are they running?”

Nakhon Ratchasima is located about 150 miles northeast of the capital, Bangkok. It is a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural northeastern region.

The size of the mall could pose a challenge for security forces trying to catch the shooter. It consists of seven main shopping floors, including an underground one and numerous shops and restaurants. It also houses a cinema on the top floor.