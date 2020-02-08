Armed police officers stormed a mall in Thailand after a gunman killed at least 20 people.

Scared buyers were released from the Terminal 21 building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, after hiding in storage rooms.

The armed man, who remains at large, opened fire shortly after 6 p.m. local time.

The hostages had spent about six hours fearing their lives before the SWAT police entered the building and helped release them.

The last group of people trapped in the mall is currently being brought to safety by the police, the Khao Sod newspaper reports.

The gunman is believed to have killed at least 20 people and seriously injured 40 others during the killing spree he broadcast on Facebook.

The photographer Chatsurang Kongph, 30, who was locked in a room with several other people, filmed people who flocked out of the building after she herself fled.

She said: “Nobody knew if we would get out alive. The shooter could have come into our room at any moment and kill us all.

“Everyone was afraid to make a sound and we turned off the lights.”

The gunman was filmed on CCTV as he walked through the mall.

The clip shows him holding his assault rifle in one hand and swinging his other arm.

When he approaches the surveillance camera, he raises the gun over his head and places it on his shoulder.

The gunman, who killed his commander for the first time, wrote on Facebook that he was looking for “revenge” and had recently posted pictures of himself wearing a weapon in full uniform or showing his firearms.

In a frightening video clip wearing a military helmet and tactical outfit, he said he was exhausted from the shots at his victims and added, “I’m tired now. I can’t move my finger.”

As the killing spree unfolded, the posts on his Facebook page read “So Tired”, “Oh damn, I have cramps in my hand” and “Dead? Are they 3 people?”

Some posts contained crying, laughing emojis before the profile went offline.

Another post was: “Should I give up?”

Workers and customers were hiding in the building while the gunman was still inside. More than 80 people had been saved and it was feared that dozens were trapped.

The dead are said to include police officers, a child, taxi driver and a student.

The attack occurred in the late afternoon of Saturday at Suatham Phithak military camp, where the suspect killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from the camp.

City and neighborhood police officers said he then drove to Korat Terminal 21 and shot on the way.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that 16 people had died at the site of the shootings, and four more died later in the hospital. A total of 31 people were injured, 10 of whom were in critical condition.