Thailand has registered a new case of coronavirus, which has increased the country’s total to 34 since January, a Ministry of Health official said on Saturday.

The new case is a 35-year-old Thai woman, a medical staff who got the disease through contact with a patient. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, director general of the disease control department, reported to a press conference.

Fourteen people have recovered and have returned home.

Over 1,500 people in China have died from the virus, but Thailand has so far had no deaths.

