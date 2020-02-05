Advertisement

A Thai taxi driver who recovered from the new corona virus after catching it from Chinese tourists said Wednesday that he wanted to encourage Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak, to continue fighting the virus.

“I watched the news from my quarantine room every day and sent my support to Wuhan,” said the 50-year-old driver, who was wearing an operating mask at a press conference to hide his identity.

“Even I can beat it. You can, too,” said the driver when he was released from the hospital.

The driver had to go to the hospital after a violent cough. He was identified on January 31 as Thailand’s first human-to-human transmission case.

With 25 cases, Thailand had more viral infections than any country except China. Nine people have recovered and 16 patients are being treated. The virus killed almost 500 people, almost all of them in China.

“When I found out I had the virus, I cried because I had to take care of my family,” said the driver. “But I don’t have a bad feeling about tourists or Chinese people. I drive a taxi, tourists are my bread basket.”

Thailand received around 11 million tourists from China last year.

The doctors praised the driver for stopping work and reporting as soon as he got sick. His family has all tested negative for the virus.

