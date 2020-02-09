Thai security forces have killed a soldier after he went on a killing spree that killed at least 21 people, police and military sources said.

They said he was killed in the mall where he was detained in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

“The police killed the perpetrator and rescued eight hostages. Some were wounded,” said one of the security sources.

AP

A photo of a wanted poster released on Saturday by the Royal Thai Police Crime Suppression Division.

Both refused to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The killings began when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp on Saturday (Sunday NZT) and then to the shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand.

The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when shots were fired on Saturday afternoon (Sunday NZT). Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

SAKCHAI LALITKANJANAKUL / AP

People who were able to leave the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21 are accompanied outside by armed commandos.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just eaten and left when she heard gunfire.

“At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, who was shooting a video of the scene on her cell phone. “Then a motorcyclist just ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.”

AP

People hurry to the exit of the Korat shopping center, which is guarded by the armed police in Korat, Thailand, after a shootout.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small quantities by the police while they were looking for the armed man.

“We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the people who were rescued by the police. She said seven or eight people were hiding in the same room as her.

“I’m so glad. I was so scared of being hurt,” she said.

SAKCHAI LALITKANJANAKUL / AP

Thai police officers stand behind a truck in front of the Korat shopping center in Terminal 21.

Around 3 a.m. (Sunday, 9 a.m.NZT), a shot was heard from the mall as the ambulances were brought closer to the scene. However, reporters were kept away and there were no immediate announcements.

A policeman contacted by phone in Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250 kilometers northeast of Bangkok, said the gunman initially killed another soldier and a woman, and injured a third person, apparently over a land conflict.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep told the Thai media that the first person to be killed was the commander of the 22nd ammunition battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman had shot others at his base and taken weapons and ammunition before he fled the army in a Humvee.

Police officers from the city and neighborhood who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to provide information fired gunshots as he drove to the mall. The Thai Rath television broadcast surveillance cameras from the shopping center, which showed a man with an apparently assault rifle.

SAKCHAI LALITKANJANAKUL / AP

The soldier, who was hiding in the popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand, killed at least 20 people and injured 31 others.

The man, who is believed to be the shooter, appears to have posted updates on his Facebook page during the killing spree.

“Nobody can escape death,” says one article. Another asked, “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

A social media photo that appears to be from the Facebook page shows a man wearing a green-clad military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. Jakrapanth’s profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Terminal 21 Korat, a multi-storey glass and steel shopping mall, resembles an airport terminal with a control tower and departure gates. A large passenger aircraft model dangles from wires next to one of the main escalators.

SAKCHAI LALITKANJANAKUL / AP

Vehicles block the street in front of the Korat shopping center at Terminal 21.

Each of the seven retail floors represents a different country. A giant replica of the Paris Eiffel Tower rises to the ceiling, while a model of London’s Big Ben dominates another area and a massive model of California’s Golden Gate Bridge spans an open courtyard. A two-story golden Oscar statue towers over a food court.

Nattaya didn’t know the extent of the slaughter until she got home. When she found out about the death toll, she passed out.

“I can’t believe that happens in my hometown,” she said. “I mean, this mall, we go there almost every other day.”

SAKCHAI LALITKANJANAKUL / AP

A soldier in the mall.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the Terminal 21 namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances that are manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Typing checks are often fleeting at best.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The Korat incident occurred just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store.

A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he had not intended to shoot anyone.