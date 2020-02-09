According to Thai officials, an armed man who killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others was shot and killed in a mall where he was hiding.

The gunman, described by the police as a soldier who is upset by a land dispute, raged in the northwestern city of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday afternoon.

Police saved the mall from an overnight siege that ended after 16 hours when the gunman was killed on Sunday morning in local time.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said late Saturday that there were no bodies left in the mall, but added, “We don’t know if there are any more injuries or deaths.” A group of armed commandos outside the Terminal 21 Korat mall, in Nakhon Ratchasima ( Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul / AP)

The gunman appeared to be armed with an assault rifle based on a surveillance camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when gunshots were fired.

Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Officials outside the mall told media on Sunday that the shooter had been fatally shot, but have given no further details.

A policeman in Nakhon Ratchasima City, contacted by phone, said the soldier initially shot another soldier and woman, and injured a third person, apparently over a land conflict. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

City and neighborhood police officers said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Korat mall at Terminal 21 to shoot via AP on the way there)

Several Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle.

Lieutenant General Kongcheep Tantrawanich, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, identified the suspect as Sgt Jakrapanth Thomma.