Thai police shot a soldier on Sunday, killing 27 people and wounding 57 in the worst mass shootings in the country’s history.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed the number of victims after the police ended the siege overnight on Sunday morning, 16 hours after it began, at a mall in the northwestern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

Officials said the man – identified by military officials as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma – was upset about a financial dispute.

He first killed two people, a comrade and a woman, then went on a much bloodier stroll and shot as he drove to the mall, where the buyers fled with terror.

The man also posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage.

“Nobody can escape death,” was a contribution. Another asked, “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

A social media photo that appears to be from the Facebook page shows a man wearing a green-clad military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him.

Jakrapanth’s profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting started. A group of armed commandos outside Korat Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima (Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul / AP).

Jakrapanth appeared to be armed with an assault rifle based on a surveillance camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television.

The shooting started on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. local time. The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when gunshots were fired.

Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

City and neighborhood police officers said Jakrapanth took a gun from his base and drove to the Korat Terminal 21 shopping mall and shot.

Several Thai media reported that he had traveled in a military vehicle. A poster released by the Royal Thai Police’s Department of Crime Control (Royal Thai Police’s Department of Crime Control via AP) wanted.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just eaten and left when she heard gunfire.

“At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, who was shooting a video of the scene on her cell phone. “Then a motorcyclist just ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small quantities by the police while they were looking for the armed man.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons.

Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The Korat incident occurred just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi.

In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a two-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store.