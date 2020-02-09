A soldier who is upset about a financial dispute was shot by the police after shooting 26 people and injuring 57 people in Thailand’s worst mass shootings.

Officials said the soldier first killed two people at a military base and then went on a bloody rampage when he drove to a shopping complex where people fled terror.

It took the armed police 16 hours to end the attack in the northeast of the country.

Authorities said Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural northeastern region.

Much of the filming took place in Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping mall with airport motifs filled with colorful Legos sculptures, a carousel and huge replicas of landmarks from around the world.

“This incident was unprecedented in Thailand,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters when he claimed the last death toll on Sunday morning after visiting the wounded in hospitals.

“I hope that this is the only and last incident and that it never happens again. Nobody wants this to happen. This could be because of that person’s mental health at that particular moment, ”he said.

Mr. Prayuth said he was concerned that people in the mall could be accidentally hit by bullets that were fired by the police. Ratchasima (Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul / AP)

The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when gunfire was fired on Saturday afternoon. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars and others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just eaten and left when she heard gunfire.

“At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Ms. Nattaya, who was shooting a video of the scene on her cell phone. “Then a motorcyclist just ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small quantities by the police while they were looking for the armed man.

“We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the people who were rescued by the police. She said seven or eight people were hiding in the same room as her.

“I am so happy. I was so afraid of being injured,” she said. A wanted poster released by the Royal Thai Police’s Department of Criminal Law (AP)

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the above-ground part of the shopping center, but were still looking for the armed man. About 16 hours later, officials held a press conference to announce that the gunman had been shot

Defense spokesman Kongcheep told the Thai media that the first person to be killed was the commander of the 22nd ammunition battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman had shot others at his base and taken weapons and ammunition before he fled the army in a Humvee.

City and neighborhood police officers said the man fired shots when he drove to the mall. The Thai Rath television broadcast surveillance cameras from the shopping center, which showed a man with an apparently assault rifle.

The man also posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage.

“Nobody can escape death,” was a contribution. Another asked, “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

A social media photo that appears to be from the Facebook page shows a man wearing a green-clad military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him.

Jakrapanth’s profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.