A soldier shot several people in northeast Thailand on Saturday, at least 20 were killed, and is in a popular shopping mall.

It was unclear how many people were injured. The authorities alerted the surrounding hospitals and asked for blood donations. Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

People hurry to the exit of the Korat shopping center, which is guarded by the armed police in Korat, Thailand, after a shootout.

It was also unclear whether the armed hostage had taken hostages in the mall or how many people were still in the mall.

Noppadol said a rescue team successfully evacuated more than 100 people from the mall where they were trapped for hours. The center is a voluntary emergency aid organization that helps with accidents and disasters.

The gunman appeared to be armed with an assault rifle based on a surveillance camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 p.m.

A policeman in Nakhon Ratchasima City, contacted by phone, said the soldier initially shot another soldier and woman, and injured a third person, apparently over a land conflict. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

City and neighborhood police officers who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to disclose information said the man took a gun from his base and drove to Korat Terminal 21 and opened shot the way. Several Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sergeant Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had cordoned off the mall and the surrounding area.

A photo of a wanted poster released on Saturday by the Royal Thai Police Crime Suppression Division.

The man, who is believed to be the shooter, posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements such as “Nobody Can Escape Death” and “Should I Give Up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets.

In a social media photo that appears to be from his Facebook page, the suspect is wearing a green-clad military helmet, while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Videos taken outside of the mall and shared on social media showed people looking for cover in a parking lot when shots were fired.

The mall was closed and the street closed while the authorities tried to find the gunman and rescue the buyers inside.