A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a killing spree on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand and is still at large, the police said.

Local media Thairath said 12 people were killed in the shooting. This is a rare event in Thailand, except in the far south, where a decades-long uprising continues.

The police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. He had previously posted on his Facebook page that “death is inevitable for everyone.” He also posted a picture of his hand holding a gun.

Sometime after the shooting started, the suspect wrote, “Should I give up?” before his account became inaccessible.

The soldier opened fire in various locations in the city, more than 250 km from the capital, Bangkok, police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

The gunman stayed near a shopping center and had not yet been arrested, the police said.

“We don’t know why he did it, apparently he’s gone mad,” Defense Department spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a mall and firing a series of shots to get people going. Gunshots were heard on the video.

A video of a viewer showed a man who slumped in a pool of blood at the wheel of a car. It was unclear whether he was among the dead.

A woman interviewed by Channel One in Thailand said that she heard gunshots while she was in the mall and hiding in a clothing store before escaping with other people.

The gunman had originally gone to a house in the city and shot two people before going to the gun store on a military base and taking a new gun, the local police said.

He also shot people at the military base, they said.

The Thai army chief, Apirat Kongsompong, gave orders to the local army commanders to start an on-site investigation.