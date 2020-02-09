The police have identified the suspected shooter as a 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma.



The Thai security forces shot a villainous soldier on Sunday, who raged in a shopping mall in a northeastern city and ended a siege overnight after a series of attacks that killed at least 20 people.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that the soldier was shot in Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima City.

“Thank you, police and army, for ending the situation. Shooter shot !!!” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a post on Facebook. Police and the army also said he was killed.

The killings started on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m.GMT) when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall, where he posted messages on Facebook.

Thai media reported that the alleged gunman worked at a military base near Nakhon Ratchasima, which is approximately 250 km from the capital, Bangkok. Before the attack, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account that he wanted to take revenge – but he didn’t say what for.

A provincial health official told a press conference that a total of 20 people had been killed and 42 wounded. An earlier number of 21 deaths reported by other officials was corrected.

“It seems he was going crazy”

“We don’t know why he did it. Apparently he’s gone mad,” Defense Department spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters.

Overnight, soldiers and police stormed the mall and took hundreds of prisoners to safety.

“It was scary because I heard gunshots occasionally … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said 27-year-old Suvanarat Jirattanasakul. Her voice trembled after she appeared.

The mall was busy with buyers over a long weekend for the Makha Bucha Buddhist holiday.

CCTV footage from the mall, which was released on social media, showed the black-clad and masked shooter who had his gun slung over his shoulder and had no trace of anyone else nearby.

Facebook said it removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this type of atrocity, and we also do not allow people to praise or support this attack,” said a Facebook representative in a statement.

Large-scale shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decades-long uprising continues.