Today 45 years ago (February 15, 1975) TG Sheppard achieved his first No. 1 hit with “Devil in the Bottle”. The song was the debut single of Sheppard’s Freshman album of the same name.

The songwriter Bobby David wrote “Devil in the Bottle”, which tells the story of a man who indulges in alcohol even though he harms his wife. With lines like “And she knows what the hell I’m going through / In this world in my head / There’s a devil in the bottle / And he wants to see me dead” the song set a precedent for Sheppard to record songs with substance and a message.

Sheppard followed “Devil in the Bottle” with “Tryin ‘to Beat the Morning Home”, which also went straight to # 1; He then released 11 top 20 singles before returning to first place in the table in 1979 with “Last Cheater’s Waltz”.

Sheppard has put “Devil in the Bottle” on several of his compilation albums, including Live at Billy Bobs Texas in 2002 and Best of T.G. Sheppard in 2011. Hank Williams Jr. recorded “Devil in the Bottle” for his 2003 album I’m One of You.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson and revised by Annie Zaleski.

